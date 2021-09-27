Sales of Off-highway Engines to Double as Governments Push for Mechanization in Agriculture Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a comprehensive study conducted by Fact.MR, the global off-highway engines market is estimated to surpass US$ 8 billion by the end of 2021. On account of rapid urbanization and increasing number of massive construction projects across the globe, the market is expected grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031 in comparison to 2.3% CAGR registered over the past half-decade.

Rising focus on achieving fuel economy is ascertaining high growth prospects for the market. In addition to this, increasing deployment of light duty industrial trucks and technologically advanced material handling equipment in warehousing sector is expected to spur the sales of off-highway engines by 2X, totaling US$ 15.8 billion through 2031.

Increasing of number of government initiative across several nations to mechanize the agricultural industry is facilitating the market growth. According to a report published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the government of India announced allocating around US$ 140 million towards agriculture mechanization in 2020 under its self-reliance initiative titled Aatmanirbhar Bharat. These initiatives are anticipated to create remunerative sales opportunities for the market player.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5576

50 horsepower (HP) engines are projected to remain most sought-after off-highway engines. Driven by the increasing application across various industries such as construction, warehousing, and agriculture industries among others, the segment is estimated to account for nearly 60% of the overall sales, as per Fact.MR.

"Leading manufacturers are emphasizing on developing novel energy-efficient and low-emission producing engines to comply with the stringent regulatory norms aimed at controlling carbon emission. This is expected to create opportunities for the market growth," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Off-highway Engines Market Study

The U.S. is expected to register the fastest growth in the North America market, expanding at a CAGR of 7% CAGR during the forecast period.

market, expanding at a CAGR of 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Driven by the increasing number of construction projects in the country, the market in China is likely to grow at a robust CAGR of 8% through 2031.

is likely to grow at a robust CAGR of 8% through 2031. The India off-highway engines market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2031, owing to the increasing government initiatives for farm mechanization in the country.

off-highway engines market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2031, owing to the increasing government initiatives for farm mechanization in the country. In terms of application, agriculture is anticipated to remain the dominant segment, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 6% over the next ten years.

4 L off-highway engines to lead the capacity segment, projected sales growth by 2.1x over the assessment period.

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for dozers, backhoe loaders, and excavators with 100-200 HP across the construction sector is spurring the sales of 100-200 HP off-highway engines.

Government investment towards mechanizing construction and agriculture industry in countries such as India , Brazil , China , and others is driving the demand for off-highway engines.

Key Restraints

Heavy investment required along with the high cost of operation and maintenance are hampering the growth of the off-highway engines market.

Growing environmental concerns and implementation of stringent regulatory emission norms are hindering the sales of diesel off-highway engines.

To gain in-depth insights on Off-highway Engines Market, request methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5576

Competitive Landscape

Top manufacturers in the global off-highway engines landscape include Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., John Deere & Company and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., as per Fact.MR.

Some of the leading players are focusing on novel products to address the demand for energy efficient and high productivity engines. Additionally, strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, agreement and acquisitions are also being adopted by several leading player. For instance,

In February 2021 , Kohler, an American manufacturing company, announced introducing its Kohler KDI 3404TCR SCR engine. It is a 4-stroke in-line diesel engine featuring a turbocharger and a high-pressure injection.

, Kohler, an American manufacturing company, announced introducing its Kohler KDI 3404TCR SCR engine. It is a 4-stroke in-line diesel engine featuring a turbocharger and a high-pressure injection. In October 2020 , Cummins India, an off-road engine equipment manufacturing company, announced initiating the production of electronically controlled Cummins B4.5 engines with a power range of 121 to 200 HP. The new plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of nearly 30,000 to 50,000 engines, but it is likely to expand in the future.

Some of the key players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Cummins Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

FPT Industrial S.p.A

John Deere

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

DEUTZ AG

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

Kubota Co.

AGCO Co.

Doosan Co.

Kohler Co.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Off-Highway Engines Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global off-highway engines market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in off-highway engines market with detailed segmentation:

By Engine Capacity

Off-Highway Engines < 4 L



Off-Highway Engines from 4–10 L



Off-Highway Engines from 10–16 L



Off-Highway Engines from 16–22 L



Off-Highway Engines Above 22 L

By Power Output

Off-Highway Engines < 50 HP



Off-Highway Engines from 50–100 HP



Off-Highway Engines from 100–200 HP



Off-Highway Engines from 200–300 HP



Off-Highway Engines Above 300 HP

By Fuel Type

Gasoline Off-Highway Engines



Diesel Off-Highway Engines



Other Fuel Off-Highway Engines

By Application

Off-Highway Engines for Construction Equipment



Off-Highway Engines for Agriculture Equipment



Off-Highway Engines for Marine Engines



Off-Highway Engines for Gensets



Off-Highway Engines for Industrial Trucks



Off-Highway Engines for Power Sports



Off-Highway Engines for Other Applications

Key Questions Covered in the Off-Highway Engines Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth of the off-highway engines market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into off-highway engines demand outlook for 2021-2031

Off-highway engines market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Off-highway engines market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain –

Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market- With shifting trends toward power sports and increasing demand for all-terrain vehicles, the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association (ROHVA) predicts that sales of recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) will continue to climb in the coming years (ATVs). Consumer spending on leisure and sports has increased as a result of their growing desire to live a healthy lifestyle, aided by rising GHDI in both developed and developing countries. Demand for ROVs at the retail level rises as disposable income rises, increasing demand at the manufacturing level.

Off-highway Vehicle Lighting Market- As a light source inside the mounting, off-road highway vehicle lighting comprises HID, LED, Halogen, Incandescent lamps, and others. Global urbanization is increasing, particularly in rising regions such as China, India, and Mexico, which is boosting the construction industry and the off-highway vehicle lighting market. Construction activity in both the residential and commercial sectors is expanding as a result of increased population and desires for better infrastructure and other residential construction, which is expected to drive demand for off-highway vehicle lighting globally.

Excavator Market- Excavators are employed in a variety of industries, such as construction, mining, agriculture, and forestry. As the heavy construction equipment industry recovers from a major recession, demand for excavators will increase. The excavator market is predicted to increase gradually in the future, owing to the good growth of the construction sector, particularly in developing countries. Excavator manufacturers are working on delivering performance features that will meet the needs of end-users in the construction industry in order to take advantage of the growing demand for excavators as construction equipment.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR