Sales procedure in Swedish Stirling initiated
Swedish Stirling
Apr 26, 2023, 02:26 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Swedish law, the liquidator is tasked with liquidating Swedish Stirling AB's (publ) operations. The liquidator Hans Andersson has therefore today started a structured sale procedure to turn the company's property into money.
For further information please contact:
Attorney Hans Andersson, Advokatbyrån Kaiding, Tel +46(0)10-199 07 50, [email protected]
