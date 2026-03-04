Sales Tax Chaos of 2025 Signals Tougher Road Ahead for Businesses in 2026

BOULDER, Colo., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The sales tax landscape in 2025 was one of the most chaotic years on record for sellers, rivaling the 2018 Wayfair decision that upended remote sales rules, according to Alyssa Martin, VP Client Operations, TaxValet.

Multiple simultaneous changes, from expanded taxation on digital products and services to new laws targeting digital advertising , combined with aggressive enforcement and tariff uncertainties, left businesses in a constant state of reaction rather than proactive planning.

In 2026, TaxValet, a sales tax compliance firm that provides end-to-end sales tax management services for businesses selling in the U.S. , suggests that complexity will persist, with no slowdown in state scrutiny, though small policy tweaks offer limited relief.

"2025 felt like the rules kept shifting while you were still trying to play the game," Ms. Martin explained. "It wasn't one massive change like Wayfair, but a barrage: states broadening what counts as taxable, especially digital goods and ads, while enforcement ramped up faster than ever. Tariffs added unpredictability to costs, making forecasting a nightmare for many."

Digital Taxation is Becoming The New Normal

Industry data supports this view. A 2025 survey by EY (Ernst & Young) found that businesses now rank digital services taxation as their number one source of tax risk, displacing traditional concerns.

This shift reflects the reality that for the first time, intangible goods, from ads to software, became the primary target for state revenue departments, forcing finance teams to audit what they sell rather than just where they sell it.

"If planning felt harder last year, it wasn't due to a lack of effort on the part of businesses; that was the general environment," she notes.

Looking to 2026, TaxValet anticipates limited reprieve. "Complexity isn't going away, enforcement won't slow, and sales tax won't suddenly get easier," Ms. Martin added.

Glimmers of Sales Tax Relief in 2026

However, glimmers of pragmatism are emerging:

Illinois eliminated its transaction count threshold for remote sellers, easing compliance for low-volume operations; a move echoed in several states.

count threshold for remote sellers, easing compliance for low-volume operations; a move echoed in several states. Indiana is launching a tax amnesty program later this year, allowing businesses to reset without penalties.

Washington opened voluntary disclosure for international sellers in February, providing a grace period for self-reporting.

"These aren't sweeping fixes," Ms. Martin emphasized, but they signal a system acknowledging that mere activity in a state shouldn't trigger immediate pressure. "They're reminders that opportunities exist to move forward thoughtfully, even in a challenging setup."

For businesses planning for 2026, TaxValet urges integrating sales tax earlier: review nexus triggers regularly, audit digital offerings for taxability, and model tariff scenarios in budgets. As Ms. Martin concludes, "Complexity doesn't mean you're behind, it's the system's evolution, and you're navigating it in real time."

