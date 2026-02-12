Sales Teams Lose Competitive Deals Without Disciplined Competitive Intelligence, According to Info-Tech Research Group

Competitive pressure is intensifying across markets, yet many organizations still invest heavily in product development, pricing strategies, and sales enablement while underinvesting in the competitive intelligence (CI) needed to win head-to-head deals. A new resource from Info-Tech Research Group finds that fragmented ownership, outdated insights, and weak alignment between CI teams and sales functions are limiting win rates and putting revenue at risk. The firm's newly released blueprint, Build Competitive Intelligence for Market Success, provides a structured, sales-focused approach to help organizations translate competitive insights into measurable gains in deal performance.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Competitive intelligence is often treated as a background research function rather than a critical driver of sales execution. According to Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, this disconnect leaves sellers entering competitive situations without clear guidance on how to position offerings, address objections, or differentiate against priority competitors. The firm's recently published Build Competitive Intelligence for Market Success blueprint outlines how organizations can realign CI programs around sales priorities, ensuring intelligence efforts directly support competitive win rates rather than producing static or underutilized outputs.

Info-Tech Research Group's newly released blueprint, Build Competitive Intelligence for Market Success, outlines a structured, sales-focused approach to help organizations translate competitive insights into measurable gains in deal performance. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's research shows that competitive intelligence programs deliver the most value when they are designed explicitly to support sellers in live competitive situations and are measured by CI-influenced wins. When CI is disconnected from sales workflows or evaluated by the volume of reports produced, insights fail to change seller behavior and rarely influence deal outcomes. In these environments, sales teams are often forced to improvise, increasing the risk of inconsistent messaging, misaligned positioning, and lost revenue.

"Competitive intelligence only creates value when it shows up in the moments that matter most, which are competitive sales conversations," says Joanne Correia, Principal Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Organizations often confuse activity with effectiveness. A quality CI program is defined by its ability to help sellers win more deals against priority competitors, not by how much information it generates."

Key Challenges Limiting Competitive Intelligence Effectiveness

Despite growing competitive pressure, many organizations struggle to operationalize CI in ways that materially impact sales performance. Info-Tech's blueprint identifies several systemic challenges, including:

Resource Constraints: Limited CI staffing, budget, and tooling restrict the depth and freshness of competitive insights.

Limited CI staffing, budget, and tooling restrict the depth and freshness of competitive insights. Stale Data: Outdated or fragmented data sources fail to reflect current market and competitor dynamics.

Outdated or fragmented data sources fail to reflect current market and competitor dynamics. Functional Silos: Poor alignment between CI teams, sales, and product marketing results in insights that are difficult to apply in live deals.

Poor alignment between CI teams, sales, and product marketing results in insights that are difficult to apply in live deals. Lack of Accountability: A lack of defined metrics linking CI efforts to win rates, deal size, and revenue outcomes.

Info-Tech's Phased Approach to Sales-Focused Competitive Intelligence

The firm's Build Competitive Intelligence for Market Success blueprint introduces a structured, three-phased methodology for establishing a disciplined CI function:

Build the CI Sales Engagement Team and Framework: Executive sponsors and CI leaders define ownership, roles, and budget. This phase aligns sales and product leaders on which competitors and deal types matter most, establishing the governance required to support competitive selling. Conduct Top Competitive Research: CI teams prioritize key competitors and synthesize intelligence from win-loss analysis and customer feedback into practical sales assets, such as battlecards and positioning guidance that reflect real buyer criteria. Test, Train, and Measure the CI Program: Sales leaders validate assets with frontline sellers and track impact using metrics such as competitive win rates and deal value. Results are reviewed with stakeholders to demonstrate ROI and refine priorities.

Info-Tech's Build Competitive Intelligence for Market Success blueprint also includes practical tools and templates, such as a market analysis and battlecards workbook, win-loss analysis frameworks, and guidance on launching and scaling a sales-focused CI program. By applying this structured approach, organizations can reduce reliance on ad hoc intelligence, improve seller confidence, and strengthen revenue performance in increasingly crowded markets.

