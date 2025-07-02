Sales update from Svenska Aerogel: New major order and continued progress in EV battery solutions

GÄVLE, Sweden, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the spring, several customer projects within the transportation segment made progress, and Svenska Aerogel participated in key industry events focused on electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The company also secured two major orders - one in the Building and Construction segment and one in the Advanced. CEO Tor Einar Norbakk provides an update on these orders and the latest developments in selected customer projects.

Expanding presence in the EV battery safety market

Svenska Aerogel continues to strengthen its position in the EV battery segment by actively engaging in industry events and advancing several customer partnerships. Current development projects include the use of Quartzene® as a thermal barrier in the latest generation of battery technologies — an area driven by stringent safety requirements and rapid innovation.

"We have seen increased interest from battery component manufacturers working with the technology," says Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO of Svenska Aerogel. "The ability of Quartzene® to act as an effective thermal barrier is gaining recognition, and we're excited to see our material being evaluated in more and more EV battery solutions."

Progress with customers within the Building & Construction segment

A leading Italian paint producer has chosen Quartzene® for a new thermal insulation coating system tailored to Italy's traditional stone buildings, enhancing energy efficiency, indoor comfort, and structural longevity. Developed in collaboration with Svenska Aerogels distributor Krahn Italy, the solution is already gaining traction and additional clients of Krahn Italy are now testing similar applications.

"We're pleased to see continued interest in Quartzene® for energy-efficient renovation," says Tor Einar Norbakk. "Several projects are progressing well, and it's encouraging to see the material being evaluated for broader use in historic building applications."

Tor Einar also provides an update on the order from the company's French distributor Novcoat. "This order confirms the growing demand for Quartzene® from both new and existing Novcoat customers, including established cool roof manufacturers. Several of these new customers are now in the final stages of their development projects, with products undergoing final validation. It is a very exciting development that we are following with great interest."

Dekro Paints (Pty) Ltd, one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of paints and coatings in South Africa, has developed a new intumescent paint system enhanced with Quartzene®. The customer has now completed the first part of the certification test with positive results, the second and final test is currently underway.

Developments in the Advanced segment: New major order

The major order from a North American manufacturer of thermal insulation solutions for outdoor products was initially for 2 tons. During the process the customer increased the order to 2.6 tons – which is their first major order of Quartzene®. Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO of Svenska Aerogel, comments the development in the project:

"The customer is actively optimizing the entire supply chain — from packaging solutions to container utilization and delivery coordination across their production facilities. We are optimistic that this will lead to further major orders going forward. We see this as a step forward in our joint efforts to establish a scalable and long-term solution."

Would you like to learn more about current developments at Svenska Aerogel? In the latest episode of Börsvärlden's podcast, "Bra snack," CEO Tor Einar Norbakk discusses recent progress and ongoing initiatives within the company. For further information, please visit aerogel.se

(Please note - the interview is conducted in Swedish)

