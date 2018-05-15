Sales Veteran Joins Workplace Wellness Provider to Expand National Reach

Pileski joins Viverae with an extensive background in consultative sales that spans over 20 years. Prior to joining Viverae, Pileski served nine years in various high-performing sales director roles for Preventure, a health and wellness company based in Rhode Island. Prior to Preventure, she spent 14 years with Healthtrax, a fitness and wellness corporation headquartered in Glastonbury, Connecticut. As vice president of health promotion for the Work-Fit health risk management division, she managed an account team and delivered services to health promotion accounts nationally.

Pileski holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Public Health from the University of Connecticut.

"Cindy is an accomplished senior-level sales professional with a proven track record in employee engagement software solutions," said Mike Lamb, Viverae president and chief executive officer. "Cindy understands how to improve employee engagement, well-being, and productivity to enhance company culture and bottom-line results. With over 20 years of direct sales experience and an unrivaled knowledge of the health and wellness industry, she is a valuable addition to our team."

With 20 years of expertise designing successful workplace wellness programs, Viverae serves more than 600 clients and 1.2 million members throughout the United States. Its wellness platform can be accessed anywhere internet access is available.

About Viverae

Viverae is a workplace wellness technology company based in Dallas, Texas. Rooted in care and focused on reducing health risks, our innovative application empowers employers to create cultures of health and well-being. We bring clarity. We inspire. We support. Learn more: www.viverae.com.

Viverae's workplace wellness programs are compliant with Affordable Care Act requirements and applicable law, and National Committee for Quality Assurance and national health advocacy group standards.

