Sales Xceleration Expands Fractional Sales Leadership Roster to Meet Rising Demand

INDIANAPOLIS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration®, the leader in Fractional Sales Leadership, is proud to announce the latest expansion of its Outsourced VP of Sales network. As small and mid-size businesses continue to face pressure to grow revenue without the overhead of full-time executive hires, the company's roster of seasoned sales leaders provides the strategic expertise needed to build scalable, high-performing sales organizations.

Greater Phoenix, AZ | Greater Tampa, FL | Toronto, ON | Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL | Central Massachusetts | Atlanta, GA | Calgary, AB

"What makes this group stand out is the depth they bring — not just in years of experience, but in the variety of industries and challenges they've navigated," said Lee Brumbaugh, CEO and Visionary of Sales Xceleration. "Every Advisor we add strengthens our ability to match the right leader to the right business at exactly the right moment. That precision is what sets us apart, and it's what continues to drive results for our clients."

James Hearn, 20+ Years | Greater Phoenix, AZ

With a background in sales and business development, James has seen how even strong companies lose opportunities due to inconsistent selling. He now works with businesses to strengthen their sales approach, improve team performance, and drive sustainable growth.

Jeff Londres, 30+ Years | Greater Tampa, FL

With over 30 years of sales and sales leadership experience, Jeff helps CEOs and business owners turn sales into a predictable, scalable growth engine. He specializes in transforming organizations facing stalled growth or inconsistent revenue through clear strategy, disciplined processes, and strong leadership.

Matt Crouch, 20+ Years | Toronto, ON

Matthew partners with industrial and B2B companies in regulated markets, or those selling into them, to design and execute growth strategies that navigate complexity without getting stuck in it. Designing for what's coming next, not just optimizing what exists today.

Anthony Morgante, 20+ Years | Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL

Anthony is a veteran sales and technology leader with 20+ years of experience driving revenue growth, partnerships, and transformation at top companies like AWS, Microsoft, and PwC. He helps businesses scale by implementing structure, accountability, and intelligent automation for measurable impact.

Peter Barry, 25+ Years | Central Massachusetts

Peter is a results-driven Sales & Marketing Executive with 25+ years of experience scaling organizations from startup to high-growth exits. He has a proven track record of building revenue engines, driving go-to-market strategy, and leading high-performance teams across multiple sectors.

Brian Medley, 20+ Years | Atlanta, GA

Brian is a senior sales and business growth executive with more than 20 years of experience helping companies accelerate revenue, strengthen sales execution, and build scalable go-to-market organizations.

Eric Van Dam, 20+ Years | Calgary, AB

As a commercial leader with 20+ years of experience, Eric builds high-performing sales teams and drives consistent revenue growth across global CPG brands like Red Bull, Heineken, and General Mills. He specializes in sales leadership, go-to-market strategy, team development, and delivering measurable market expansion.

About Sales Xceleration®

Founded in 2013, Sales Xceleration has become cemented as the go-to name in fractional sales leadership after introducing a model that was virtually unknown at the time. Today, the firm includes more than 225 Advisors across 3 continents, and has supported over 8,000 businesses across diverse industries, delivering average sales increases of 20–32%in the first year.

We turn around underperforming sales teams through our Certified Sales Operating Management System™ and the guidance of our Fractional Sales Leaders.

Our proven system is built from time-tested tools designed to elevate sales performance through the core elements of Strategy, Process, and Execution. To learn more about Sales Xceleration® and the services offered, visit our website.

PR Inquiries: Brandi Johnson | 844–874–7253 | [email protected]

SOURCE Sales Xceleration