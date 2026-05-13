Sales Xceleration Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top Sales Training Companies 2026 List

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sales Xceleration® is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power's Top Sales Training Companies 2026 list https://bit.ly/3R2BJwo.

Sales Xceleration Named Selling Power 2026 Top Sales Training Company

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training remains paramount to B2B sales success. "With markets whipsawing and global trade uncertainty creating new headwinds, B2B revenue teams are also navigating rapid change driven by AI—new buyer expectations, faster decision cycles, and a higher bar for insight-led conversations. Building a resilient, future-ready sales organization is essential to protect pipeline and sustain growth. Partnering with top sales training companies helps ensure your teams have the skills, coaching, and AI-enabled practices to win in 2026 and beyond."

The main criteria used when selecting the companies to include on the 2026 list of Top Sales Training Companies were:

Depth and breadth of sales training programs offered

Innovative offerings (sales training courses, sales methodology, or sales delivery methods)

Contributions to the sales training market

AI impacts and integrations

Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

"We've always been committed to helping small businesses fix broken sales teams and systems, and a key part of that is effective sales training," said Sales Xceleration President Maura Kautsky. "It's a great honor to be included in Selling Power's Top Sales Training Companies once again, and we look forward to continuing our mission."

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working. See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2026 list at https://bit.ly/3R2BJwo.

About Sales Xceleration®

Founded in 2013, Sales Xceleration has become the go-to name in fractional sales leadership. Today, the firm includes more than 225 Advisors across 3 continents, and has supported over 8,000 businesses, delivering sales increases of 20–32% in the first year.

Our proven system is built from time-tested tools designed to elevate sales performance through the core elements of Strategy, Process, and Execution. To learn more about Sales Xceleration®, visit our website.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters (https://bit.ly/3nUpek7), as well as the leading AI sales newsletter (Subscribe to the AI 4 Sales™ / Sales 3.0 Digest – Sales 3.0 Conference / Blog (sales30conf.com). Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com

Media Contact:

Brandi Johnson

(317) 820-2359

[email protected]

SOURCE Sales Xceleration