Sales Xceleration Strengthens Global Reach with Latest Class of Fractional Sales Leaders

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration®, the leader in Fractional Sales Leadership, is proud to welcome its newest class of Outsourced VPs of Sales to the network. As small and mid-size businesses navigate an increasingly competitive landscape, this latest group of Advisors brings the proven sales leadership experience needed to build repeatable, scalable revenue growth without the cost of a full-time hire.

Southern Wisconsin | San Antonio, TX | Greater St. Louis, MO | Greater Jacksonville, FL | UK, Ireland, & Europe | Greater Toronto Area

"Every class of Advisors we bring in raises the bar for what our clients can expect," said Tom Gardner, Chief Community Officer of Sales Xceleration. "This group has already demonstrated the kind of leadership and results that align with what our organization stands for, and we're excited to see the impact they'll make with the businesses they serve."

Roberto Munoz, 25+ Years | Southern Wisconsin

Roberto began his sales career at Motorola, where he learned that even top-tier products don't guarantee a sale — strategy does. Combining that experience with a coaching certification and consulting work in medical devices, Roberto now helps growth-stage companies build sales strategies that drive lasting results.

Freddie Hernandez, 30+ Years | San Antonio, TX

With over 34 years of experience building and leading high-performance teams — most recently as General Manager for Puerto Rico and West Region Team Leader at Procter & Gamble — Freddie bring proven expertise in constructing successful organizations from the ground up, developing go-to-market strategies, and over delivering revenue goals.

Chris Puyear, 25+ Years | Greater St. Louis, MO

With over 25 years of sales leadership experience, Chris specializes in scaling commercial organizations and driving revenue growth — most notably growing revenue 49%, from $72M to $109M in two years, while leading an 84-person national team. As a Fractional VP of Sales, he delivers the infrastructure and execution companies need to accelerate growth.

Phillip Lewis, 25+ Years | Greater Jacksonville, FL

With more than 28 years of sales leadership experience across Fortune 500 companies and startup medical device businesses, Phillip brings a practical, results-driven approach to sales strategy, talent development, and execution. As a Fractional Sales Leader, he helps business owners build scalable sales systems that deliver predictable, lasting growth.

Rik Robarts, 25+ Years | UK, Ireland, & Europe

With over 25 years of sales leadership experience, Rik is an exceptional commercial leader who builds, matures, and scales world-class sales capabilities. A proven global strategist, he specializes in full-funnel sustainable growth and organizational transformation, bringing structure, clarity, and sound judgment to accelerate progress across diverse regions and industries.

Gabriel Pascual, 15+ Years | Greater Toronto Area

With over 15 years of experience, including executive roles at Mastercard and Vesta, Gabriel is a hands-on sales leadership advisor who helps small and medium businesses, retailers, and fintechs turn vision into predictable revenue. He brings deep payments expertise to optimize both in-store and online shopping experiences, focusing on targeted lead generation and sales conversion to accelerate growth.

About Sales Xceleration®

Founded in 2013, Sales Xceleration has become cemented as the go-to name in fractional sales leadership after introducing a model that was virtually unknown at the time. Today, the firm includes more than 225 Advisors across 3 continents, and has supported over 8,000 businesses across diverse industries, delivering average sales increases of 20–32% in the first year.

We turn around underperforming sales teams through our Certified Sales Operating Management System™ and the guidance of our Fractional Sales Leaders.

Our proven system is built from time-tested tools designed to elevate sales performance through the core elements of Strategy, Process, and Execution. To learn more about Sales Xceleration® and the services offered, visit our website.

PR Inquiries: Brandi Johnson: 844–874–7253, [email protected].

SOURCE Sales Xceleration