Sales Xceleration Named One of Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration, a pioneer in outsourced sales leadership, is pleased to announce that it has been named one of 2022's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by The Silicon Review.

"The Silicon Review 50 Fastest Growing Companies of the Year 2022 program identifies companies that not only have the most innovative, diversified and reliable solutions, but also have a self-evolving and self-adaptable quality to best serve the ever-changing needs, and mastered the art of customer experience," said Sreshtha Banerjee, Editor-in-Chief of The Silicon Review Magazine. The publication has selected Sales Xceleration based on its industry dominating services, brand reputation in the global market, openness to innovation, domain influence, and moreover the ability to understand the market and its customers at a deeper level.

"It is an honor to be named one of the Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies," said Maura Kautsky, president, Sales Xceleration, LLC. "As the market creator and leader of the fractional sales leadership space over the past 10 years, we have worked diligently to provide sales leadership expertise to small and medium-sized business (SMB) owners and CEOs. Our experienced team of Sales Advisors provide their clients with meaningful, cost-effective sales strategies as well as processes and tools to enable consistent sales growth."

Sales Xceleration has more than 180+ certified sales consultants around the country who work one-on-one with SMB leaders who do not have the resources, expertise or time to devote to full-time sales leadership. The outsourced, skilled members of the Sales Xceleration team know that sales leadership is integral to building successful sales models and step in to lead their clients' sales efforts. Ultimately, companies are provided with a solid sales infrastructure to sustain and grow their businesses at a fraction of the cost of hiring a full-time sales leader.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive revenue when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to generate record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

