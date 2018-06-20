SaleScout Data Solutions Adds Sales And Marketing Experts To Its Team

"It's exciting to watch this company grow its team, its suite of products and its client roster," said Chris Lynde, SaleScout CEO. "Our new team members are eager to arm sales and marketing departments with our accurate and qualified data that will fill the funnel, accelerate conversions and close deals."

Mesta, who joined SaleScout in June, will focus her expertise on helping CMOs with earning a greater impact on revenue through the use of SaleScout's sales and marketing solutions. A Marketo certified expert, she has 14 years of marketing and sales experience, most recently as a business advisor at Perkuto and head of sales operations and development at Registria.

Gardner, a retired U.S. Air Force pilot and recruiter, began his sales and marketing career more than 10 years ago. He developed his expertise working with companies including Salesforce.com and Oracle. Prior to joining SaleScout, he was a director of enterprise accounts for Leadspace. Gardner will collaborate with Mesta to earn new enterprise accounts.

Hondrogiannis, who has been in the industry for eight years and started her role at SaleScout in May, previously honed her sales and marketing expertise at Nutrislice, Inc. and FiveStars. At SaleScout, she will be responsible for generating and qualifying leads, and delivering them as warm leads to the sales team.

Hanks, who joined the company in May, will focus on creating demand for SaleScout's suite of data services. She brings sales and marketing experience from her account executive and sales development roles at Nutrislice, Inc. and FiveStars.

About SaleScout Data Solutions

Headquartered in the heart of Colorado's high-tech community, SaleScout Data Solutions, a B2B data solutions company, provides precision, scale and performance when and where it's needed most. Founded in 2014, SaleScout has quickly become a trusted partner to some of the nation's largest and most recognized brands. Using proprietary technologies, exclusive data sources and human verification, SaleScout delivers the most accurate and qualified B2B sales and marketing solutions available. Providing qualified contact data allows sales teams to focus on selling and marketing teams to target more effectively, ultimately putting an end to the cold call. For more information, please visit www.SaleScoutData.com.

