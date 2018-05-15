SaleScout Data Solutions Announces New SVP Of Sales

"We are excited to have Todd join our executive team," said Lynde. "His expertise in new business development and sales team leadership is unmatched. I look forward to working alongside him as he delivers our highly qualified and accurate sales and marketing data that will help our clients generate more leads and close more deals."

Schulte has more than 20 years of experience in building and leading high-performance sales teams, data management and business development for top brands including Conversant and Epsilon Abacus. Most recently, he was the senior vice president of new business development at Wiland, and prior to that he was president of The Caleb Group, which invested in SaaS, mobile marketing and predictive analytics companies. He studied for an MBA at the University of Phoenix and earned a bachelor of science in business administration at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

In this pivotal role, Schulte is responsible for building and accelerating the growth of SaleScout's new business and sales strategy. His primary role will be to focus on creating strategies, systems and processes that will propel SaleScout's proprietary sales intelligence and lead generation solutions as the company continues its rapid expansion.

About SaleScout Data Solutions

Headquartered in the heart of Colorado's high-tech community, SaleScout Data Solutions, a B2B data solutions company, provides precision, scale and performance when and where it's needed most. Founded in 2014, SaleScout has quickly become a trusted partner to some of the nation's largest and most recognized brands. Using proprietary technologies, exclusive data sources and human verification, SaleScout delivers the most accurate and qualified B2B sales and marketing solutions available. Providing qualified contact data allows sales teams to focus on selling and marketing teams to target more effectively, ultimately putting an end to the cold call. For more information, please visit www.SaleScoutData.com.

