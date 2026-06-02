Salesfocus Solutions Introduces MARS AI® To Help Asset Managers Improve Sales, Marketing, And Distribution Intelligence

LARKSPUR, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesFocus Solutions (SFS), a fintech leader servicing the asset management industry, announced the continued expansion of MARS®, its Distribution Intelligence and Master Data Management platform designed to help asset managers transform complex distribution data into actionable business intelligence.

MARS AI® provides a comprehensive distribution intelligence solution with full visibility and multi-product reporting across virtually every investment vehicle, including ETFs, model portfolios, mutual funds, managed accounts, UCITS, UMAs, SICAVs, CITs, interval funds, DCIO/retirement products, and alternative investments. By consolidating distribution data from multiple sources into a single platform, MARS enables asset managers to gain a more complete understanding of sales activity, advisor engagement, product trends, and growth opportunities.

At the foundation of MARS is a commitment to data integrity. Utilizing client-specific data cleansing processes, extensive data libraries, and proprietary algorithms refined over more than two decades, MARS identifies and eliminates inaccurate, incomplete, and duplicate records before they impact reporting, analytics, and business decisions. The result is a trusted source of distribution intelligence that empowers firms to target the right advisors, team buying units, and opportunities to drive growth in assets under management.

Designed to support firms of any size, from the world's largest asset management organizations to boutique investment managers, MARS scales to accommodate virtually any transaction volume while delivering timely, granular reporting across products, intermediaries, territories, accounts, advisors, and sales teams.

The platform leverages advanced analytics and AI-driven capabilities to uncover meaningful marketing and distribution insights and delivers those insights directly into Salesforce in real time. This integration provides sales, marketing, and executive management teams with a comprehensive view of advisor activity, business opportunities, asset flows, and emerging trends.

Key capabilities of MARS include:

Integration of distribution intelligence data across all product types directly into Salesforce

A centralized source of trusted data that eliminates the need for duplicate repositories and redundant processes

Automated identification of advisors with a propensity to purchase specific products based on behavioral, demographic, and transactional factors

Cross-selling opportunity identification and alerts when advisors deviate from historical investment patterns

Representative scoring, ranking, and grading based on behavioral and demographic characteristics

Seamless integration with data warehouses, business intelligence platforms, and other enterprise systems

SEC Rule 22c-2 compliance support

"Data quality remains one of the greatest challenges facing asset managers today," said Jill Santandreu, Director of Professional at SalesFocus Solutions. "Organizations often make critical sales and marketing decisions based on incomplete or inaccurate distribution data. MARS was developed to solve that problem by providing firms with a trusted foundation of clean data, powerful analytics, and actionable intelligence."

To demonstrate the effectiveness of its data management and cleansing capabilities, SalesFocus Solutions is offering a complimentary Distribution Data Review for a limited time. Participating firms can provide one month's worth of distribution data and receive it back cleansed, corrected, and enriched, allowing them to evaluate firsthand the improvements in data quality, reporting accuracy, and business intelligence that MARS delivers.

Asset managers seeking to enhance their distribution reporting, advisor targeting, sales effectiveness, and marketing intelligence are encouraged to learn more about MARS and schedule a personalized demonstration.

For additional information, visit www.sfsmars.com.

About SFS MARS

SFS MARS is a fintech leader in Distribution Intelligence and Master Data Management(MDM) for asset management firms. With a suite of advanced tools, including automated distribution intelligence insights, SFS enables firms to gain deep insights into their market performance and optimize their sales and marketing strategies. Trusted by top 100 AUM asset managers, SFS continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions for the evolving financial landscape. More information about SFS can be found at: www.sfsmars.com.

Contact:

SalesFocus Solutions

415.485.4500

[email protected]

SOURCE SalesFocus Solutions