Salesforce Adds New Conversation Channels to Salesforce Essentials, Giving Small Businesses Personalized Ways to Interact with Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today delivered new conversation channels in Salesforce Essentials , the all-in-one CRM solution built specifically for small businesses. Salesforce Essentials empowers every small business to tap into the power of Salesforce with apps for sales and service that are easy to set up, use and maintain. Now small businesses can easily manage and engage with customers on their preferred channels including Facebook Messenger, Instagram and YouTube—all while having a single view of the customer.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have been equalizing forces for small businesses—enabling them to reach billions of prospective customers and grow rapidly. As consumers have gotten accustomed to the instantaneous communication of these platforms, they expect a similar level of communication with the brands they engage with. However, small businesses have limited resources and can't always provide the level of support customers want. In fact, 58% of SMB leaders say meeting customer experience expectations is a challenge for growth over the next two years. Now, with new conversation channels in Salesforce Essentials, small businesses have the ability to engage with their customers across these modern platforms right alongside tried and true capabilities such as phone and chat.

Powering the Next Generation of Small Businesses Across Any Communication Channel

With today's announcement, Salesforce Essentials is providing everything a small business needs to offer world-class sales and service experiences to their customers. New features for Salesforce Essentials include:

Seamless conversations across social channels — Expanding on existing support of Facebook pages and Twitter, small businesses can now have real-time conversations with their customers over Facebook Messenger. For example, when a customer sends a company a question via Messenger, the message is routed to an employee who can have a live conversation over Messenger, directly from within Salesforce Essentials. With Instagram and YouTube , the employee gets notified when the customer makes a comment on a post or one of its videos, and can respond from Salesforce.

Small businesses can add a Salesforce chat widget to their website, and have the chat routed to an employee who can maintain multiple chat conversations from Salesforce. This provides the employee with a complete view of the customer's profile so they can step right into the conversation and view features like previous interactions, case history, open sales opportunities or other information within Salesforce. Native phone support built into the #1 CRM — Make and receive customer calls with Lightning Dialer for Essentials, an out-of-the-box call center solution built right into the product. When an employee makes or receives the call, the customer's profile and account information is immediately available with a pop-up screen in Salesforce, giving them the full context and customer history to provide fast and personalized service. Calls are automatically logged within the contact and account activity history of Salesforce, reducing manual data entry and making sure that information doesn't get lost.

"We all expect real-time instantaneous communication today—whether it's with our family, friends or favorite brands. Now Salesforce Essentials is giving small businesses the tools needed to manage customer communications across all those channels in one centralized spot," said Marie Rosecrans, SVP, Salesforce Essentials and SMB.

Salesforce Essentials: Helping Small Businesses Accelerate their Growth

Since launching in November 2017, Salesforce Essentials has quickly become the go-to solution for small businesses to scale and grow their business. Here's how a few companies are using Salesforce Essentials:

G Photography — Owner and photographer Gwendolyn "G" Houston - Jack is a portrait artist specializing in creating lifestyle wall art of families and individuals. As G Photography began growing, the company outgrew all of the systems it was using and spent significant time on deals that were dead to begin with. Houston - Jack knew she needed to find a solution that grew and scaled with her company. "When I switched over to Salesforce Essentials, I literally screamed with happiness in my home office! It's definitely life changing. I never want to feel overwhelmed with my customer interactions. Rather, I want to feel aware and present," says Houston - Jack . G Photography uses Salesforce Essentials to accelerate sales with a multi-touch work stream. With the standard sales dashboards in Salesforce Essentials, G Photography is able to keep all of her high priority deals, accounts and goals front-of-mind and never let these interactions fall through the cracks.

Pricing and Availability

Instagram and YouTube are generally available today. Both are included in Salesforce Essentials at $25 per user, per month.

per user, per month. Facebook Messenger and chat are generally available today. Every Salesforce Essentials organization includes 1 license. Additional licenses can be purchased at $15 per user, per month.

per user, per month. Lightning Dialer for Essentials is generally available today in the U.S. and Canada at $2 per 100 minutes.

Additional Information

