Salesforce and Disney Studios Content Join Forces to Help Accelerate Production with New Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Disney Studios Content today announced an innovation partnership to help support Disney marketers and filmmakers using the Salesforce platform.

By naming Salesforce a StudioLAB Innovation Partner, the companies will explore new ways to use technology to manage and accelerate the content production lifecycle and support the creation of content — from the earliest ideas in development all the way through post-production and marketing.

Using technology from Salesforce Customer 360 , which includes industry-leading apps spanning sales, service, marketing and commerce, the partnership will initially focus on reimagining production by:

Developing digital workflows to help manage the production and marketing of Disney Studios content.

Supporting executive decision-making by providing a 360 real-time view of the performance of media properties.

Deploying simple, mobile-first technologies to help studio personnel access updates and trigger workflows quickly from any device, anywhere.

"Disney's creative leadership has inspired generations with emotional storytelling and imaginative experiences," said Sarah Franklin, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce. "At Salesforce, we've worked to create similar magic with our brand, events and global community of Trailblazers. We are thrilled at the opportunity to help StudioLAB and their efforts to support Disney advance their storytelling with our technology."

"Salesforce's platform gives us the ability to accelerate and better coordinate the production process," said Jamie Voris, Chief Technology Officer, Disney Studios Content. "With Salesforce as our Innovation Partner, we can equip our marketers and storytellers with world-class technology to better deliver against the incredible slate of content we have planned for streaming and theatrical audiences."

Additional Information

To learn more about how Salesforce brings companies and customers together, visit here .

. To learn more about The Walt Disney Studios StudioLAB, visit here .

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

About Disney Studios Content

Disney Studios Content encompasses a collection of world-class entertainment studios, including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures that produce high-quality cinematic storytelling for both theatrical and streaming release on Disney+ and Hulu.

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

