Salesforce and Visa Join Bundle Select Employee Real Estate Platform™

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As housing continues to be a major concern for employees in some of the country's most expensive cities, two major brands — Visa and Salesforce — are taking action by partnering with Bundle Select™. Bundle Select™ brings together real estate, lending, and title services so buyers and sellers can save thousands of dollars. In addition, every transaction is streamlined with a dedicated concierge, at no cost to employees or the company.

Bundle Select™ was founded by Joe Cucchiara of Real Estate Radio LIVE! and is based in San Francisco. Cucchiara has spent nearly a decade educating and informing consumers on real estate matters, and developed Bundle Select™ as a way to save consumers time and money. Users of Bundle Select™ are paired with a concierge who handpicks expert partners and serves as a guide through every step of the process. Streamlined relocation services are also offered, including bundled discounts on moving costs. By flipping the traditional, fragmented real estate model upside down, Bundle Select™ allows the consumer to benefit from bundling services.

"Bundling has become a popular way to save money in other verticals," added Cucchiara. "It was time to bring this concept to real estate. We are excited to work with Salesforce and Visa employees to help them move with ease and save money at the same time."

Bundle Select™ debuted last year and has worked with Guardant Health and Adobe, among other companies. "We've been seeing a lot of interest from our employees. That's not surprising because it makes sense giving employee discounts at no cost to the company or employee. It's a win-win!" Said Tiffany Starkey, Customer & Employee Experience at Adobe.

Together Salesforce and Visa have thousands of employees who are eligible for the program. To learn more and sign up your company, please visit www.bundleselect.com.

About Bundle Select™

Bundle Select™ partners with companies to offer their employees the opportunity to bundle their real estate services and save up to 25%*. Bundle Select™ was founded by Joe Cucchiara of Real Estate Radio LIVE! and works with the most qualified experts in real estate, lending, and title. Learn more at www.bundleselect.com.

*The estimated minimum savings are based on a comparison with the national average. Individual results may vary, and the estimated savings are not guaranteed. Bundle Select™, Inc. is a licensed Real Estate Broker – California Bureau of Real Estate Broker License #00466902.

Media Contact:

Bundle Select

Joe Cucchiara, Founder

joe@bundleselect.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12776051

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Bundle Select

Related Links

http://www.bundleselect.com

