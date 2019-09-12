Salesforce Announces $18.2 Million in Grants to San Francisco and Oakland School Districts, Education Nonprofits

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced $18.2 million in grants to the San Francisco and Oakland school districts and education nonprofits to expand educational opportunities for students and leaders in the Bay Area. The grants include $8.5 million to San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD), $8.7 million to Oakland Unified School District (OUSD), and $500,000 each to nonprofits CORE and Blueprint Schools Network for continued education support.

Comments on the News:

"Giving every child an equal opportunity to a world-class education is a critical step to bringing more equality, stability, and growth into our communities, and it cannot be the work of government alone," said Salesforce co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Keith Block . "Everyone has a role to play—including business—and that's why Salesforce has provided nearly $70 million in funding and 45,000 volunteer hours in the San Francisco and Oakland school districts."

A Legacy of Partnership Continues

Salesforce's latest grants to SFUSD and OUSD build upon a long-term partnership with the districts to improve student outcomes and opportunities. The new grants will support computer science curriculum expansion and innovative math programs as well as teacher recruitment, retention, and training in both districts.

As a result of these partnerships, both districts now have robust computer science programs that serve K-8 students, designed to lay the foundation for future computer science classes in high school. Since the beginning of the partnerships, more than 38,000 SFUSD and OUSD students have taken computer science courses.

Salesforce employees have volunteered more than 45,000 hours in SFUSD and OUSD, and have pledged to volunteer 100,000 hours in education this school year.

Wraparound Support for SFUSD Students

Over the past seven years of partnership with SFUSD, Salesforce's investment has included providing technology in classrooms, supporting innovative math and science curriculum and attracting and retaining teachers in hard to hire subject areas. This new grant of $8.5 million to SFUSD will be used to:

Deliver $100,000 per school of unrestricted funds directly to all 21 K -8 middle school principals through the Principal's Innovation Fund to use for school priorities

per school of unrestricted funds directly to all -8 middle school principals through the Principal's Innovation Fund to use for school priorities Provide professional development for computer science teachers and ensure computer science classes are available to students in San Francisco's elementary, middle, and high schools

elementary, middle, and high schools Develop a new science curriculum aligned to the Next Generation ScienceStandards

Support African American students entering high school and in high school by funding SFUSD's Black Star Rising Academy

Begin college preparation for first-generation college students as early as middle school by supporting SFUSD's Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) course

Recruit and train teachers in hard to hire subject areas like science and math

Support SFUSD's Middle Grades Redesign Initiative, which is rethinking education for 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students

As a result of Salesforce's partnership with SFUSD, more than 34,000 students have taken a substantial course in computer science (CS). Today, CS is offered in every grade in SFUSD, from pre K through 12th grade, which made SFUSD the first district in the country with such a comprehensive CS program. In addition, following a multi-pronged approach to improve math outcomes, the district saw a 50 percent reduction in algebra class repeaters across all middle grades.

A Focus on Educators in OUSD

Salesforce's partnership with OUSD will continue to support math and computer science education and support the district's effort to serve all of its students' unique needs for newcomers— unaccompanied immigrant youth, refugees and asylum seekers—who enter Oakland public schools each year. The new investment includes a new focus on improving retention and development for middle school teachers. It will also support a new Principal Summit to bring together Oakland middle school principals for a day of professional development and collaboration. This new grant of $8.7 million to OUSD will be used to:

Support the creation of a new mentoring program for principals

Provide professional development opportunities to enhance teacher leadership skills

Address Oakland's critical teacher shortage by providing pathways for non-teaching staff to obtain permanent teaching credentials

critical teacher shortage by providing pathways for non-teaching staff to obtain permanent teaching credentials Support Newcomer Navigators, a program designed to support students who are new to the U.S. through counseling, group therapy, and case management to address their unique housing, food, legal and medical needs

Hire new coaches for the district's math teachers and provide Blueprint Schools Network 's high dosage math tutoring program to students who are furthest behind

's high dosage math tutoring program to students who are furthest behind Provide summer training and professional development for all newly-hired computer science teachers

Develop credentialing that would allow interested teachers to earn a computer science supplemental credential by 2020

As a result of the Salesforce grants, more than 50 percent of the newcomers in the district received direct support from Newcomer Navigators and chronic absenteeism rates fell by 16 percent. Additionally, the district saw a 23 percent decrease in the number of Blueprint Schools Network students who were 3 or more years below their grade level in math.

New Grants for Education Nonprofits

In addition to supporting SFUSD and OUSD, Salesforce is providing grants to education nonprofits to expand its support of district educators and students. Salesforce will be donating $500,000 to CORE , a collaboration of several California urban districts with a shared data system to provide opportunities for teachers and principals to improve student outcomes. Salesforce is also making a $500,000 grant to Blueprint Schools Network , to expand the implementation of its Math Fellows Program, an intensive, daily, in-school tutoring program that provides additional academic support for students.

Circle the Schools

Through Salesforce's Circle the Schools program, employees participate in volunteer activities designed to advance student skills including literacy in elementary schools, STEM in middle schools, and college and career readiness in high schools. Since 2013, Salesforce employees have adopted more than 100 schools globally, and 34 schools in San Francisco and Oakland.

