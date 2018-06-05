Salesforce Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting to be Held in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Meeting to be audiocast live on Salesforce's investor relations website

News provided by

Salesforce

07:30 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the company's annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET). The meeting will be held at Salesforce, located at 350 Mission Street, San Francisco, California 94105. Stockholders are invited to attend the meeting and should refer to Salesforce's proxy statement available at www.salesforce.com/investor for details regarding required documentation to gain admission to the meeting.

An audiocast will be available to the public on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-announces-annual-stockholders-meeting-to-be-held-in-san-francisco-on-tuesday-june-12-2018-300659260.html

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

Also from this source

Jun 01, 2018, 07:30 ET Salesforce President and Chief Financial Officer to Participate...

May 30, 2018, 21:00 ET QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Salesforce Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting to be Held in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 12, 2018

News provided by

Salesforce

07:30 ET