Salesforce Announces Customer 360 Truth--A Single Source of Truth for Every Customer Across the World's #1 CRM

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today introduced Customer 360 Truth, a new set of data and identity services that enable companies to build a single source of truth across all of their customer relationships.

Customer 360 Truth connects data from across sales, service, marketing, commerce and more to create a single, universal Salesforce ID for each customer. All of a customer's previous interactions and shared preferences are brought together to create a complete view so companies can better serve and even predict their needs, whether addressing a customer service problem, creating a personalized marketing journey, predicting the best sales opportunities or surfacing product recommendations.

The Holy Grail of CRM: A Single Source of Truth

Nearly 70 percent of customers say they expect connected experiences in which their preferences are known across touchpoints1. However, organizational and technical complexity often gets in the way of meeting these expectations. Companies have legacy infrastructure and data silos, leading to fragmented data and fragile integrations between systems. Inconsistent methods for accessing, reconciling and activating customer data make it challenging for companies to deliver connected experiences across these systems. As a result, companies often have multiple usernames, email addresses, or purchase histories for the very same customer across different systems, and managing a customer's consent and contact preferences across the business becomes harder as new data regulations come into play.

Having a source of truth—a single, trusted place that brings together all the customer data needed to deliver amazing experiences—has been the holy grail of CRM. Today Salesforce is delivering it.

Deliver a Trusted, Personalized Customer Relationship With Customer 360 Truth

Customer 360 Truth enhances data management across Salesforce apps and other systems, and provides instant access to consistent, reconciled customer data. Services include:

Customer 360 Data Manager: Delivers the ability to access, connect and resolve a customer's data across Salesforce and other systems, using a canonical data model and a universal Salesforce ID that represents each customer. With a click-based user interface for app and data management, admins can easily establish trusted connections between data sources to prepare, match, reconcile and update the customer profile. The reconciled profile across apps enables employees to pull up relevant data at the time of need from any connected system, such as when a service agent may need to pull a list of past purchases from an order system to better assist in solving a problem.

Introducing the Cloud Information Model

Salesforce Customer 360 Truth is powered by the Cloud Information Model (CIM), an open source data model that standardizes data interoperability across cloud applications. The publication of CIM is enabled by MuleSoft's open source modeling technology , providing multiple file formats to make it easy to adopt CIM with varying applications. By easily integrating data in the cloud, developers can build new products that deliver connected and personalized customer experiences. CIM reduces the complexities of integrating data across cloud applications by providing standardized data interoperability guidelines to connect point-of-sale systems, digital marketing platforms, contact centers, CRM systems and more. Developers no longer need to spend months creating custom code. Instead, they can adopt and extend the CIM within days to create data lakes, generate analytics, train machine learning models, build a single view of the customer and more.

Unleash the Power of Customer 360 Truth with MuleSoft Anypoint Platform

Customer 360 Truth allows companies to connect siloed customer data sources to a single source of truth, across Salesforce apps or third-party data using MuleSoft. With MuleSoft Anypoint Platform ™, organizations can easily build APIs that connect any application, data, or device to Customer 360 in an application network, creating a truly complete customer view.

At Dreamforce, MuleSoft also announced new innovations and learning modules , empowering anyone to become an Integration Trailblazer and create connected customer experiences.

Comments on the News

"Having a complete view of the customer is not a new idea, but it has been difficult to achieve. Companies have siloed data; disconnected apps; a complex, patchwork of sometimes incompatible services; and no way to connect it all," said Patrick Stokes , EVP, Platform Shared Services, Salesforce. "Customer 360 Truth overcomes those challenges, creating a single source of truth that is the foundation for delivering smart, personalized customer experiences across every touchpoint."

, EVP, Platform Shared Services, Salesforce. "Customer 360 Truth overcomes those challenges, creating a single source of truth that is the foundation for delivering smart, personalized customer experiences across every touchpoint." "In order to truly succeed with delivering a great customer experience, you have to adopt an agile platform that fosters growth and supports constant innovation," said Rick Fuson , President and Chief Operating Officer, Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "With the Salesforce Customer 360 platform, Pacers Sports & Entertainment has real-time visibility into all aspects of our business and can operate more efficiently across channels, increase per customer loyalty and drive innovation across the organization."

, President and Chief Operating Officer, Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "With the Salesforce Customer 360 platform, Pacers Sports & Entertainment has real-time visibility into all aspects of our business and can operate more efficiently across channels, increase per customer loyalty and drive innovation across the organization." "Connecting customer data and managing consent is more important than ever in light of changing customer expectations and increasing regulations," said Alan Webber , Program Vice President for Digital Strategy and Customer Experience, IDC. "As a result, companies are prioritizing data unification in ways that will lead to more loyal and valuable customer relationships. Salesforce Customer 360 Truth will help companies break down data silos and deliver the experiences customers expect."

Salesforce Customer 360

Customer 360 Truth is part of the Salesforce Customer 360, which includes industry-leading apps spanning sales, service, marketing and commerce, and across every customer touchpoint. The Customer 360 Platform is an underlying set of services and APIs including AI, blockchain, mobile, security, voice and other capabilities that allow companies to connect every customer, empower every employee, and deliver continuous innovation. Salesforce will power more than two trillion B2B and B2C transactions this year for more than 150,000 companies and millions of Trailblazers—those individuals and their organizations who are using Salesforce to drive innovation, grow their careers and transform their businesses.

Dreamforce 2019

Dreamforce is the world's largest software conference with more than 171,000 registered attendees and 13 million online viewers. Bringing together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and Trailblazers, Dreamforce is the ultimate expression of Salesforce's values of trust, customer success, innovation and equality. With more than 2,700+ sessions, Trailblazers in every role and industry will learn how to achieve a 360-degree view of their customers and get hands-on with Salesforce's latest product innovations including AI, voice, integration and online learning. To learn more, please visit: https://www.salesforce.com/dreamforce/

Availability

Customer 360 Data Manager is generally available today.

Salesforce Identity for Customers is generally available today.

Customer 360 Audiences is expected to be generally available in the first half of 2020.

Salesforce Privacy and Data Governance is generally available today.

Additional Information

Learn more about Customer 360 Truth here: https://sfdc.co/rvQmr

Take a deeper dive into Salesforce's single source of truth product strategy in this Newsroom post: https://sfdc.co/Customer-Truth

Learn more about Customer 360 Data Manager on Trailhead: https://sfdc.co/sR0ES

Learn more about the Cloud Information Model here: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press-release/2019/11/amazon-web-services-genesys-salesforce-form-new-open-data-model/

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

