Salesforce Announces Digital 360--Transforming Customer Engagement for the All-Digital, Work from Anywhere World

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced Digital 360, bringing together key components and new innovations in the Salesforce Customer 360 platform to help digital leaders transform their customer engagement and accelerate growth in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. Digital 360 is made stronger with expert services, a broad partner ecosystem, as well as new learning resources on Trailhead.

New product innovations for Digital 360 include Customer 360 Audiences, a customer data platform for marketers to unify, segment and activate all of their customer data; Commerce Cloud Payments, an out-of-the-box payment solution powered by Stripe; and Experience Cloud to build CRM-powered digital experiences, fast.

"Every company has gone digital overnight because of the pandemic," said Adam Blitzer, EVP & GM, Digital. "With Digital 360, we're delivering the full power of Salesforce tailored to digital leaders—our products, ecosystem, learning and expert services—enabling them to move with the speed, agility and scale they need to operate at Black Friday levels every single day."

"Our collaboration with Salesforce has supported Sonos' ability to scale and accommodate a massive influx in business to our e-commerce site as we focus on selling directly to our customers," said Lindsay Whitworth, Sr. Director Global Direct-to-Consumer at Sonos. "As a result, we've been able to deliver relevant, personalized engagement at scale using campaigns and data-driven insights."

"The surge in digital commerce is creating an imperative for all companies to adapt to a changed economy," commented Mike Clayville, Chief Revenue Officer at Stripe. "We're excited to team up with Salesforce to make it easier for any business—from fast-growing brands to the largest global enterprises—to create new kinds of commerce experiences, reach new customers, and optimize digital channels."

The Power of Customer 360 Tailored for Marketing, Commerce and Digital Leaders

Digital 360 combines Salesforce's industry-leading Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Experience Cloud to give customers a scalable, data-driven, single source of truth for personalizing customer experiences in today's all-digital world—from marketing emails and timely ads to online shopping and curbside pickup.

Salesforce Marketing Cloud, empowers marketers to build meaningful customer relationships across every touchpoint. The new Customer 360 Audiences, Salesforce's customer data platform, enables marketers to capture, unify, segment and activate all their customer data. It gives marketers a single source of truth for every customer to help them personalize experiences across marketing, commerce, service, sales and more.

Salesforce Commerce Cloud, enables companies to create seamless commerce experiences for buyers across all digital channels—mobile, social, web and store. Today, in partnership with Stripe , a preferred provider, Salesforce is announcing Commerce Cloud Payments, enabling brands to embed payments into their sites with clicks, not code. Now companies can launch commerce sites with an out-of-the-box payment solution to get to market faster and boost conversion rates. Commerce Cloud Payments delivers fast, flexible and elegant checkout experiences that support credit cards, mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and non-card methods such as SEPA, iDEAL and Bancontact, all with integrated fraud protection.

Salesforce Experience Cloud is a digital experience platform that helps companies quickly build connected CRM-powered digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees at scale. With Salesforce CMS and Experience Builder, companies can build content in one place and deliver it anywhere—websites, portals, mobile apps and storefronts—with clicks, or code.

Salesforce's Trusted Partner Ecosystem Extends the Power of Digital 360

Salesforce's world-class ecosystem of thousands of partners extend the power of Digital 360 with expert services, custom applications and Trailhead learning tailored to meet the needs of digital leaders across industries.

The new Digital 360 collection page on Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, gives customers access to consulting services from industry experts Accenture Interactive, Deloitte Digital, Dentsu, Publicis Sapient and WPP. It also includes custom apps from Salesforce ISV partners including CloudSense, Coveo, Sitecore, Upland Software Inc. and Zenkraft that provide functionalities for enhanced customer experiences such as one-click shipping and tracking, AI-powered search and product recommendations, and more—directly within Salesforce.

Additionally, content on Digital 360 Trailhead provides on-demand learning to help teams skill up for the all digital world, including how to optimize digital advertising, online storefronts and more.

Salesforce's strategic partnership with Google provides industry-leading productivity, marketing, commerce and cloud platform tools that help brands create a more personalized experience for customers. The Google Analytics 360 integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud allows marketers to unify reporting and improve campaign performance across email, mobile, advertising and the web—all in one dashboard.

Build a Single Source of Truth With the Salesforce Customer 360

Digital 360 is part of the Salesforce Customer 360, which includes industry-leading apps spanning sales, service, marketing and commerce, across every customer touchpoint. The Customer 360 Platform is an underlying set of services and APIs including AI, mobile, security and other capabilities that allow companies to empower every employee and connect every customer while delivering continuous innovation. Salesforce will power more than two trillion B2B and B2C transactions this year for more than 150,000 companies and millions of Trailblazers—those individuals and their organizations who are using Salesforce to drive innovation, grow their careers and transform their businesses.

