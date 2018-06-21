Salesforce Announces Health Cloud for Payers, Transforming Business Operations and Member Engagement for Insurers

Healthcare payers are facing a highly competitive market where both members and providers expect connected and personalized experiences. As more healthcare costs shift to the member, payers must respond to the growing consumer demand for better services or risk lower enrollment. The stakes are high, as 80 percent of customers say the experience a company provides is as important as its products and services1. In addition, inefficiencies across member operations and siloed systems hinder a payer's ability to get a single view of each member, which is the foundation for providing personalized care management and effective provider collaboration. Finally, members often struggle to understand their benefits and care plans, while at the same time expect more modern ways to connect with their insurers.

"Payers around the world are no longer just competing against one another, they're being compared to any company providing a convenient user experience that builds loyalty," said Dr. Joshua Newman, Chief Medical Officer, Salesforce. "With Health Cloud for Payers, Salesforce is providing a solution that makes it easier for insurance companies to streamline workflows and connect with both members and providers in more effective ways."

Introducing Health Cloud for Payers

In 2016, Salesforce introduced Health Cloud to transform the way healthcare and life sciences organizations connect with patients. Today, the company is expanding the power of Health Cloud with new features specifically built for the health insurance industry that will allow these companies to engage with members and providers in smarter and more efficient ways:

A New Payer Data Model: Health Cloud will include an insurance-specific data model that simplifies the integration of systems of record—including benefits, claims and authorizations—into one place, driving more productivity for service agents and clinical professionals. With all member information in a single dashboard, payers will be able to work faster and smarter, and better understand member needs—whether they are in the call center or in the place of service, from any device.



For example, a payer today often needs to log into multiple systems to research different aspects of a member's claim for an upcoming procedure. With Health Cloud, they will be able see all of the member's prior authorizations and information about the procedure in one place, allowing them to service members and providers quickly and efficiently.





For example, previously, a provider treating a member who needed surgery has to submit a prior authorization request to the payer and often has limited visibility into its processing. Now, with Health Cloud, the provider and member will be able to easily view the progression and status of the request, reducing friction and delays. Once a care request is approved, tasks are automatically triggered for case management based on the diagnosis or service code within Health Cloud.





For example, a case manager can proactively engage a member to arrange home care, rehab and follow up hospital visits related to their procedure or service through the member's preferred form of communication, advancing their goal of driving optimal member outcomes.

Salesforce's Partner Ecosystem Brings More Capabilities to Health Cloud for Payers

Salesforce continues to build a comprehensive ecosystem of partners that extends the power of Health Cloud. According to a recent IDC2 study, Salesforce and its ecosystem of customers and partners will create more than 244,000 jobs and enable more than $68 billion in new business in healthcare worldwide by 2022. Health Cloud for Payers will leverage solutions from Salesforce's ecosystem of partners in the AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, to deliver an integrated care platform across providers, payers and community services:

Leading clinical care partners like Geneia and MCG provide risk analytics and clinical guidelines.

Virsys12, Vlocity and Zipari have built solutions to better manage provider, broker and member relationships.

Leading engagement companies have integrated their educational tools for member engagement, including Elsevier, Healthwise and myStrength.

Global system integrators, including Accenture, Deloitte and PwC, are leveraging new Health Cloud for Payer functionality to enhance their existing Payer Fullforce Solutions.

"Managing complex relationships and being able to have a single view of a member is now table stakes for all insurance payers, and those who don't are at risk of falling behind in this incredibly competitive market," said Rita Sharma, VP of Product Management, Salesforce. "Health Cloud for Payers provides the technology that connects members and providers in a way that powers the enormously important relationships with each other and themselves."

Comments on the News:

"Payers need to address the market demand to offer clinical programs that meet people where they are based on their health and social risks, care gaps, preferences and needs. This requires a significant breadth of integrated capabilities," said Heather Lavoie , Chief Strategy Officer, Geneia. "By leveraging Health Cloud for Payers and integrated ecosystem partners like Geneia, payers can take advantage of features in one solution and one underlying data set that would otherwise have required more than 50 different vendor integrations. As a solution for clinical programs, this is a complete game changer, enabling payers to exceed the expectations of their customers."

"As health plans look to provide a broad set of member care services, Health Cloud provides members with a rich unified experience throughout their journey," said John Argenziano, Partner, PwC. "Utilizing Health Cloud's plan and provider data model, health plans can accelerate time to market, improve its members' health and increase member loyalty."

, Partner, PwC. "Utilizing Health Cloud's plan and provider data model, health plans can accelerate time to market, improve its members' health and increase member loyalty." "Rapidly shifting consumer market experiences are changing the way patients view their healthcare and forcing healthcare payers to fundamentally rethink member engagement," said Denis Pombriant , Founder, Beagle Research. "The new capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud enable payers to break down data silos and drive more meaningful member interactions."

Availability

Health Cloud for Payers is expected to be generally available in October, 2018. Pricing information will be made available at general availability.

Additional Information

About Salesforce Health Cloud

Salesforce Health Cloud brings the world's #1 CRM to healthcare, harnessing the power and security of the cloud, as well as social and mobile technologies, to deliver more personalized healthcare experiences. It accomplishes this by providing a complete view of the patient and member, intelligent care collaboration and a connected engagement experiences.

In addition, KLAS recently recognized Salesforce with the Category Leader award in CRM for Healthcare in the 2018 Best in KLAS: Software and Services, acknowledging Salesforce as the top-ranked solution for providers to put patients at the center of their care.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM."

