Salesforce Announces Record First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2019.

"I am thrilled with our results this quarter, and I am especially excited to have delivered record revenue in Q1 and operating cash flow of almost $2 billion, up 34% year-over-year," said Marc Benioff, chairman and co-CEO, Salesforce. "We have a massive opportunity in front of us and are well-positioned for long-term growth as the world's #1 CRM."

"Our strong revenue growth in the quarter reflects the strength of our business and the tremendous demand we're seeing from customers worldwide," said Keith Block, co-CEO, Salesforce. "Companies of every size and industry are undergoing a digital transformation to better serve their customers and they are choosing Salesforce as their partner."

Salesforce delivered the following results for its fiscal first quarter:

Revenue: Total first quarter revenue was $3.74 billion, an increase of 24% year-over-year, and 26% in constant currency. Subscription and support revenues were $3.50 billion, an increase of 24% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenues were $241 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.

Earnings per Share: First quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.49, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.93. Mark-to-market accounting of the company's strategic investments, required by ASU 2016-01, benefited GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.27 based on the US tax rate of 25% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.27 based on our non-GAAP tax rate of 22.5%.

Cash: Cash generated from operations for the first quarter was $1.97 billion, an increase of 34% year-over-year. Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities ended the first quarter at $6.38 billion.

Remaining Performance Obligation: Remaining performance obligation ended the first quarter at approximately $24.9 billion, an increase of 22% year-over-year. This includes approximately $500 million related to the remaining performance obligation from MuleSoft. Current remaining performance obligation ended the first quarter at approximately $11.8 billion, an increase of 23% year-over-year, 24% in constant currency.

As of June 4, 2019, the company is initiating revenue, earnings per share and current remaining performance obligation growth guidance for its second quarter of fiscal year 2020. For the full fiscal year 2020, the company is maintaining its revenue and operating cash flow guidance, and raising its non-GAAP earnings per share guidance, previously provided April 15, 2019. The company is also raising its GAAP earnings per share guidance previously provided on March 4, 2019. The guidance below assumes no change to the value of our strategic investment portfolio resulting from ASU 2016-01 as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. While historically our investment portfolio has had a positive impact on our financial results, that may not be true for future periods, particularly in periods of significant market fluctuations that affect the publicly traded companies within our strategic investment portfolio. The impact of future gains or losses from our strategic portfolio could be material. In addition, the guidance below is based on estimated GAAP tax rates that reflect the company's currently available information, and excludes forecasted discrete tax items such as excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to future acquisitions or other transactions.



Q2 FY20 Guidance

Full Year FY20 Guidance Revenue $3.94 - $3.95 billion

$16.10 - $16.25 billion Y/Y Growth 20%

21% - 22% GAAP (loss) earnings per share ($0.08) - ($0.07)

$0.78 - $0.80 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46 - $0.47

$2.88 - $2.90 Operating Cash Flow Growth (Y/Y) N/A

20% - 21% Current Remaining Performance Obligation Growth (Y/Y) 20% to 21%

N/A

The following is a per share reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the next quarter and the full year:



Fiscal 2020

Q2

FY20 GAAP (loss) earnings per share range* ($0.08) - ($0.07)

$0.78 - $0.80 Plus





Amortization of purchased intangibles $ 0.16



$ 0.60

Stock-based expense $ 0.49



$ 1.87

Less





Income tax effects and adjustments** $ (0.11)



$ (0.37)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share*** $0.46 - $0.47

$2.88 - $2.90







Shares used in computing basic net (loss) income per share (millions) 778



781

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (millions) 805



807





* The Company's GAAP (loss) earnings per share range includes the impact of the one-time non-cash accounting charge of approximately $200 million resulting from the termination of its reseller agreement with Salesforce.org as previously discussed on April 15, 2019. The Company's GAAP tax provision is expected to be approximately (58%) for the three months ended July 31, 2019 and approximately 37% for the year ended January 31, 2020. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to discrete tax items, future acquisitions or other transactions. The Company's projected GAAP basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share assumes no change to the value of our strategic investment portfolio resulting from ASU 2016-01 as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. ** The Company's non-GAAP tax provision uses a long-term projected tax rate of 22.5%, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change. *** The Company's projected non-GAAP basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share assumes no change to the value of our strategic investment portfolio resulting from ASU 2016-01 as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures see the reconciliation of results and related explanations below.

Quarterly Conference Call

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

2019

2018 Revenues:





Subscription and support $ 3,496



$ 2,810

Professional services and other 241



196

Total revenues 3,737



3,006

Cost of revenues (1)(2):





Subscription and support 678



573

Professional services and other 236



194

Total cost of revenues 914



767

Gross profit 2,823



2,239

Operating expenses (1)(2):





Research and development 554



424

Marketing and sales 1,697



1,329

General and administrative 362



295

Total operating expenses 2,613



2,048

Income from operations 210



191

Gains on strategic investments, net 281



211

Other expense (9)



(17)

Income before provision for income taxes 482



385

Provision for income taxes (90)



(41)

Net income $ 392



$ 344

Basic net income per share $ 0.51



$ 0.47

Diluted net income per share $ 0.49



$ 0.46

Shares used in computing basic net income per share 771



729

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 793



754



(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, as follows:



Three Months Ended April 30,

2019

2018 Cost of revenues $ 61



$ 39

Marketing and sales 68



30



(2) Amounts include stock-based expense, as follows:



Three Months Ended April 30,

2019

2018 Cost of revenues $ 43



$ 34

Research and development 81



66

Marketing and sales 177



120

General and administrative 42



32



salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (As a percentage of total revenues) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

2019

2018 Revenues:





Subscription and support 94 %

93 % Professional services and other 6



7

Total revenues 100



100

Cost of revenues (1)(2):





Subscription and support 18



19

Professional services and other 6



7

Total cost of revenues 24



26

Gross profit 76



74

Operating expenses (1)(2):





Research and development 15



14

Marketing and sales 45



44

General and administrative 10



10

Total operating expenses 70



68

Income from operations 6



6

Gains on strategic investments, net 7



7

Other expense 0



0

Income before provision for income taxes 13



13

Provision for income taxes (3)



(2)

Net income 10 %

11 %

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations as a percentage of total revenues, as follows:



Three Months Ended April 30,

2019

2018 Cost of revenues 2 %

1 % Marketing and sales 2



1



(2) Stock-based expense as a percentage of total revenues, as follows:



Three Months Ended April 30,

2019

2018 Cost of revenues 1 %

1 % Research and development 2



2

Marketing and sales 5



4

General and administrative 1



1



salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) (Unaudited)



April 30, 2019

January 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,110



$ 2,669

Marketable securities 2,269



1,673

Accounts receivable, net 2,153



4,924

Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 786



788

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 717



629

Total current assets 10,035



10,683

Property and equipment, net 2,243



2,051

Operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 2,854



0

Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 1,149



1,232

Strategic investments 1,548



1,302

Goodwill 12,854



12,851

Intangible assets acquired through business combinations, net 1,794



1,923

Capitalized software and other assets, net 677



695

Total assets $ 33,154



$ 30,737

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 2,228



$ 2,691

Operating lease liabilities, current (1) 675



0

Unearned revenue 7,585



8,564

Total current liabilities 10,488



11,255

Noncurrent debt 3,173



3,173

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities (1) 2,383



0

Other noncurrent liabilities 664



704

Total liabilities 16,708



15,132

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 1



1

Additional paid-in capital 14,383



13,927

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (65)



(58)

Retained earnings 2,127



1,735

Total stockholders' equity 16,446



15,605

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 33,154



$ 30,737







(1) Reflects the prospective adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)", which the Company adopted on February 1, 2019.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

2019

2018 Operating activities:





Net income $ 392



$ 344

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 437



197

Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 209



188

Expenses related to employee stock plans 343



252

Gains on strategic investments, net (281)



(211)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business combinations:





Accounts receivable, net 2,774



2,162

Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net (124)



(118)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets (97)



(90)

Accounts payable 15



50

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (560)



(506)

Operating lease liabilities (164)



0

Unearned revenue (979)



(802)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,965



1,466

Investing activities:





Business combinations, net of cash acquired (10)



(182)

Purchases of strategic investments (159)



(147)

Sales of strategic investments 194



4

Purchases of marketable securities (734)



(263)

Sales of marketable securities 86



938

Maturities of marketable securities 56



48

Capital expenditures (159)



(122)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (726)



276

Financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of debt, net 0



2,470

Proceeds from employee stock plans 219



201

Principal payments on financing obligations (1) (11)



(19)

Repayments of debt (1)



(1,027)

Net cash provided by financing activities 207



1,625

Effect of exchange rate changes (5)



12

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,441



3,379

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,669



2,543

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,110



$ 5,922







(1) Previously referred to as principal payments on capital lease obligations.

salesforce.com, inc. Additional Metrics (Unaudited)



Apr 30, 2019

Jan 31, 2019

Oct 31, 2018

Jul 31,

2018

Apr 30,

2018

Jan 31, 2018 Full Time Equivalent Headcount 37,485



35,995



34,391



32,717



30,149



29,401

Financial data (in millions):





















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 6,379



$ 4,342



$ 3,450



$ 3,427



$ 7,159



$ 4,521

Strategic investments (1) 1,548



1,302



1,251



1,202



1,024



677

Operating lease liabilities (2) 3,058



NA

NA

NA

NA

NA Principal due on the Company's outstanding debt obligations 3,197



3,198



3,699



3,700



3,200



1,727

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,965



1,331



143



458



1,466



1,052

Capital expenditures 159



167



136



170



122



138







(1) The strategic investments balance as of January 31, 2018 is prior to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-01, "Financial Instruments-Overall (Subtopic 825-10)" on February 1, 2018 which requires fair value adjustments of the Company's publicly traded and privately held equity investments. See discussion below for further details on the fair value adjustments. (2) Effective February 1, 2019, the Company prospectively adopted Topic 842. Accordingly, the results for prior periods were not adjusted to conform to the current period measurement or recognition of results.

Supplemental Revenue Analysis

Remaining Performance Obligation

Transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligations represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes unearned revenue and unbilled amounts that will be recognized as revenue in future periods. Transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligation is influenced by several factors, including seasonality, the timing of renewals, average contract terms and foreign currency exchange rates. Unbilled portions of the remaining transaction price denominated in foreign currencies are revalued each period based on the period end exchange rates.

The portion of the remaining performance obligation that is unbilled is not recorded on the balance sheet. Remaining performance obligation consisted of the following (in billions):



Current

Noncurrent

Total As of April 30, 2019 $ 11.8



$ 13.1



$ 24.9

As of January 31, 2019 $ 11.9



$ 13.8



$ 25.7

As of October 31, 2018 $ 10.0



$ 11.2



$ 21.2

As of July 31, 2018 $ 9.8



$ 11.2



$ 21.0

As of April 30, 2018 $ 9.6



$ 10.8



$ 20.4

As of January 31, 2018 $ 9.6



$ 11.0



$ 20.6



Unearned Revenue

Unearned revenue represents amounts that have been invoiced in advance of revenue recognition and is recognized as revenue when transfer of control to customers has occurred or services have been provided. The change in unearned revenue was as follows (in millions):



Three Months Ended

April 30, 2019

Three Months Ended

April 30, 2018 Unearned revenue, beginning of period $ 8,564



$ 6,995

Billings and other* 2,714



2,211

Contribution from contract asset 44



(6)

Revenue recognized ratably over time (3,488)



(2,868)

Revenue recognized over time as delivered (172)



(137)

Revenue recognized at a point in time (77)



(1)

Unearned revenue from business combinations 0



7

Unearned revenue, end of period $ 7,585



$ 6,201



*Other includes, for example, the impact of foreign currency translation

Disaggregation of Revenue Subscription and Support Revenue by the Company's core service offerings Subscription and support revenues consisted of the following (in millions):



Three Months Ended April 30,

2019

2018 Sales Cloud $ 1,073



$ 965

Service Cloud 1,020



848

Salesforce Platform and Other 842



575

Marketing and Commerce Cloud 561



422



$ 3,496



$ 2,810



Total Revenue by Geographic Locations Revenues by geographical region consisted of the following (in millions):



Three Months Ended April 30,

2019

2018 Americas $ 2,617



$ 2,101

Europe 755



606

Asia Pacific 365



299



$ 3,737



$ 3,006











Three Months Ended April 30,

2019

2018 Americas 70 %

70 % Europe 20



20

Asia Pacific 10



10



100 %

100 %

Constant Currency Growth Rates

The Company presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how the Company's underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the weighted average exchange rate for the quarter being compared to for growth rate calculations presented, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during that period.

Revenue constant currency growth rates were as follows:



Three Months Ended

April 30, 2019

compared to Three Months

Ended April 30, 2018

Three Months Ended

January 31, 2019

compared to Three Months

Ended January 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

April 30, 2018

compared to Three Months

Ended April 30, 2017 Americas 25%

26%

19% Europe 32%

31%

31% Asia Pacific 27%

26%

30% Total growth 26%

27%

22%

The Company presents constant currency information for current remaining performance obligation to provide a framework for assessing how the Company's underlying business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present the information, the Company converted the current remaining performance obligation balances in local currencies in previous comparable periods using the United States dollar currency exchange rate as of the most recent balance sheet date.

Current remaining performance obligation constant currency growth rates was as follows:











April 30, 2019

compared to

April 30, 2018 Total growth 24%

Supplemental Strategic Investment Information

Gains on strategic investments, net

All fair value adjustments of the Company's publicly traded and privately held equity investments are recorded through the statement of operations. Therefore, the Company anticipates additional volatility to the Company's statements of operations in future periods, due to changes in market prices of the Company's investments in publicly held equity investments and the valuation and timing of observable price changes and impairments of the Company's investments in privately held securities. These changes could be material based on market conditions and events. The results for the current fiscal period are not indicative of the results to be expected for any subsequent quarter or fiscal year.

Gains and losses recognized on strategic investments were as follows (in millions):



Three Months Ended April 30,

2019

2018 Net gains recognized on publicly traded securities $ 150



$ 211

Net gains (losses) recognized on privately held securities (1) 122



(9)

Net gains recognized on sales of equity securities 19



8

Net gains (losses) recognized on debt securities (10)



1

Gains on strategic investments, net $ 281



$ 211







(1) Gains on strategic investments, net were primarily due to the mark to market of one privately held investment of approximately $106 million during the three months ended April 30, 2019.

Supplemental Debt Information The carrying values of the Company's borrowings were as follows (in millions):

Instrument

Date of issuance

Maturity date

April 30, 2019

January 31, 2019 2021 Term Loan

May 2018

May 2021

$ 500



$ 499

2023 Senior Notes

April 2018

April 2023

993



993

2028 Senior Notes

April 2018

April 2028

1,488



1,488

Loan assumed on 50 Fremont

February 2015

June 2023

196



196

Total carrying value of debt









3,177



3,176

Less current portion of debt









(4)



(3)

Total noncurrent debt









$ 3,173



$ 3,173

