Salesforce Announces Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE : CRM ), the global leader in CRM, today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2018.

"Salesforce revenue grew 27% to almost $3.3 billion in the second quarter, with excellent performance across our clouds, industry segments and geographies," said Keith Block, co-CEO, Salesforce. "With this strong quarter, we're well on our way to our next milestone of $23 billion in revenue in FY22."

"Salesforce's vision and position as the #1 sales, service, marketing and CRM platform is enabling our customers to stay ahead and thrive in this Fourth Industrial Revolution," said Marc Benioff, chairman and co-CEO, Salesforce. "We are guided by our values as we ensure our technology drives our customers' success and improves the state of the world."

Salesforce delivered the following results for its fiscal second quarter:

Revenue: Total second quarter revenue was $3.28 billion, an increase of 27% year-over-year, and 27% in constant currency. Subscription and support revenues were $3.06 billion, an increase of 28% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenues were $221 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year.

Earnings per Share: Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.39, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.71. Mark-to-market accounting of the company's strategic investments, required by ASU 2016-01, benefitted GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.18 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.14. GAAP diluted earnings per share also benefitted by $0.18 related to the partial release of the tax valuation allowance as a result of the MuleSoft acquisition.

Cash: Cash generated from operations for the second quarter was $458 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year. Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities ended the second quarter at $3.43 billion.

Unearned Revenue: Unearned revenue on the balance sheet as of July 31, 2018 was $5.88 billion, an increase of 24% year-over-year, and 24% in constant currency.

Remaining Performance Obligation (formerly Remaining Transaction Price): Remaining performance obligation, representing future revenues that are under contract but have not yet been recognized, ended the second quarter at approximately $21 billion, an increase of 36% year-over-year. This includes approximately $200 million related to the remaining performance obligation from MuleSoft. Current remaining performance obligation, which represents the future revenues under contract expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, ended the second quarter at approximately $9.8 billion, an increase of 27% year-over-year.

As of August 29, 2018, the company is initiating revenue, earnings per share, and unearned revenue guidance for its third quarter of fiscal year 2019. In addition, the company is raising its revenue guidance, earnings per share guidance, and operating cash flow growth guidance for its full fiscal year 2019, previously provided on May 29, 2018. The guidance below does not reflect any potential future gains or losses on our strategic investment portfolio resulting from the impact of ASU 2016-01 and is based on estimated GAAP tax rates that reflect the company's currently available information, including the anticipated impact of the new Tax Act and interpretations thereof, as well as other factors and assumptions. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to recent acquisitions.

Q3 FY19 Guidance Full Year FY19 Guidance Revenue $3.355 - $3.365 billion $13.125 - $13.175 billion Y/Y Growth 24% - 25% 25% GAAP EPS $0.01 - $0.02 $0.97 - $0.99 Non-GAAP EPS $0.49 - $0.50 $2.50 - $2.52 Unearned Revenue Growth (y/y) ~20% N/A Operating Cash Flow Growth (y/y) N/A 15% - 16%

The following is a per share reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the next quarter and the full year:

Fiscal 2019 Q3 FY2019 GAAP EPS range* $0.01 - $0.02 $0.97 - $0.99 Plus Amortization of purchased intangibles $ 0.16 $ 0.57 Stock-based expense $ 0.45 $ 1.65 Amortization of debt discount, net $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Less Income tax effects and adjustments** $ (0.13) $ (0.70) Non-GAAP diluted EPS*** $0.49 - $0.50 $2.50 - $2.52 Shares used in computing basic net income per share (millions) 760 751 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (millions) 785 776

* The Company's GAAP tax provision is expected to be 15.0% for the three months ended October 31, 2018 and (0.2%) for the twelve months ended January 31, 2019. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to recent acquisitions. The Company's projected GAAP diluted EPS excludes potential future impacts of ASU 2016-01. ** The Company's Non-GAAP tax provision uses a long-term projected tax rate of 21.5%, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change. *** The Company's projected Non-GAAP diluted EPS excludes potential future impacts of ASU 2016-01.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures see the reconciliation of results and related explanations below.

Quarterly Conference Call



About Salesforce



salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* Revenues: Subscription and support $ 3,060 $ 2,383 $ 5,870 $ 4,592 Professional services and other 221 194 417 382 Total revenues 3,281 2,577 6,287 4,974 Cost of revenues (1)(2): Subscription and support 638 494 1,211 957 Professional services and other 211 176 405 364 Total cost of revenues 849 670 1,616 1,321 Gross profit 2,432 1,907 4,671 3,653 Operating expenses (1)(2): Research and development 463 387 887 763 Marketing and sales 1,504 1,153 2,833 2,259 General and administrative 350 283 645 543 Total operating expenses 2,317 1,823 4,365 3,565 Income from operations 115 84 306 88 Investment income 12 9 28 14 Interest expense (39) (22) (73) (44) Gains (losses) on strategic investments, net 143 (8) 354 (5) Other income 0 0 1 0 Income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes 231 63 616 53 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 68 (17) 27 (6) Net income $ 299 $ 46 $ 643 $ 47 Basic net income per share $ 0.40 $ 0.06 $ 0.87 $ 0.07 Diluted net income per share $ 0.39 $ 0.06 $ 0.84 $ 0.06 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 747 712 737 709 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 774 729 763 726 (1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cost of revenues $ 52 $ 43 $ 91 $ 87 Marketing and sales 67 31 97 61 (2) Amounts include stock-based expense, as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cost of revenues $ 43 $ 32 $ 77 $ 64 Research and development 81 67 147 131 Marketing and sales 174 120 294 239 General and administrative 53 37 85 74

* Prior period information has been adjusted for the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606)", which the Company adopted on February 1, 2018.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (As a percentage of total revenues) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* Revenues: Subscription and support 93 % 92 % 93 % 92 % Professional services and other 7 8 7 8 Total revenues 100 100 100 100 Cost of revenues (1)(2): Subscription and support 20 19 19 19 Professional services and other 6 7 7 8 Total cost of revenues 26 26 26 27 Gross profit 74 74 74 73 Operating expenses (1)(2): Research and development 14 15 14 15 Marketing and sales 46 45 45 45 General and administrative 11 11 10 11 Total operating expenses 71 71 69 71 Income from operations 3 3 5 2 Investment income 1 0 0 0 Interest expense (1) (1) (1) (1) Gains (losses) on strategic investments, net 4 0 6 0 Other income 0 0 0 0 Income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes 7 2 10 1 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 2 0 0 0 Net income 9 % 2 % 10 % 1 % (1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cost of revenues 2 % 2 % 1 % 2 % Marketing and sales 2 1 2 1 (2) Stock-based expense as a percentage of total revenues, as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cost of revenues 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Research and development 2 3 2 3 Marketing and sales 5 5 5 5 General and administrative 2 1 1 1

* Prior period information has been adjusted for the adoption of Topic 606.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) (Unaudited) July 31,



2018 January 31, 2018



(as adjusted)* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,319 $ 2,543 Marketable securities 1,108 1,978 Accounts receivable, net 1,980 3,921 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 669 671 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 726 471 Total current assets 6,802 9,584 Property and equipment, net 1,986 1,947 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 999 1,105 Capitalized software, net 145 146 Strategic investments 1,202 677 Goodwill 12,254 7,314 Intangible assets acquired through business combinations, net 1,976 827 Other assets, net 459 384 Total assets $ 25,823 $ 21,984 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,083 2,047 Unearned revenue 5,883 6,995 Current portion of debt 503 1,025 Total current liabilities 8,469 10,067 Noncurrent debt 3,173 695 Other noncurrent liabilities 653 846 Total liabilities 12,295 11,608 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 12,308 9,752 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50) (12) Retained earnings 1,269 635 Total stockholders' equity 13,528 10,376 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,823 $ 21,984

* Prior period information has been adjusted for the adoption of Topic 606.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* Operating activities: Net income $ 299 $ 46 $ 643 $ 47 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 252 192 433 377 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1 7 17 15 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 183 148 371 289 Expenses related to employee stock plans 351 256 603 508 (Gains) losses on strategic investments, net (143) 8 (354) 5 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts receivable, net (149) (130) 2,013 1,629 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net (146) (185) (264) (318) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets 4 6 (86) (179) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 179 203 (277) (94) Unearned revenue (373) (220) (1,175) (718) Net cash provided by operating activities 458 331 1,924 1,561 Investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired (4,803) 0 (4,985) (20) Purchases of strategic investments (37) (46) (184) (58) Sales of strategic investments 2 3 6 15 Purchases of marketable securities (28) (501) (291) (1,200) Sales of marketable securities 335 139 1,273 243 Maturities of marketable securities 40 9 88 13 Capital expenditures (170) (128) (292) (285) Net cash used in investing activities (4,661) (524) (4,385) (1,292) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt, net 496 0 2,966 0 Proceeds from employee stock plans 182 183 383 343 Principal payments on capital lease obligations (89) (66) (108) (75) Repayments of debt 0 0 (1,027) (200) Net cash provided by financing activities 589 117 2,214 68 Effect of exchange rate changes 11 0 23 5 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,603) (76) (224) 342 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,922 2,025 2,543 1,607 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,319 $ 1,949 $ 2,319 $ 1,949

* Prior period information has been adjusted for the adoption of Topic 606. Total net cash provided by operating activities for the three and six months ended July 31, 2017 as adjusted did not change.

salesforce.com, inc. Additional Metrics (Unaudited) Jul 31,



2018 Apr 30,



2018 Jan 31, 2018 Oct 31,



2017 Jul 31,



2017 Apr 30,



2017 Full Time Equivalent Headcount (1) 32,717 30,149 29,401 28,527 27,155 26,213 Financial data (in millions): Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (2) $ 3,427 $ 7,159 $ 4,521 $ 3,629 $ 3,501 $ 3,220 Strategic investments (3) $ 1,202 $ 1,024 $ 677 $ 670 $ 658 $ 639 Unearned revenue (4) $ 5,883 $ 6,201 $ 6,995 $ 4,312 $ 4,749 $ 4,969 Principal due on the Company's outstanding debt obligations (2) $ 3,700 $ 3,200 $ 1,727 $ 1,850 $ 1,850 $ 1,850

(1) Full time equivalent headcount includes 1,267 from the May 2018 acquisition of MuleSoft, Inc. (2) The Company raised approximately $2.5 billion in a public offering of unsecured debt in April 2018 in connection with the acquisition of MuleSoft, Inc. which closed in May 2018. Total cash paid in May 2018 in connection with the acquisition was approximately $4.9 billion. The Company's 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes matured in April 2018 and the Company paid the principal amount due at that time. (3) The strategic investment balance as of July 31, 2018 and April 30, 2018 includes the fair value adjustments of the Company's publicly traded and privately held equity investments as the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-01, "Financial Instruments-Overall (Subtopic 825-10)" on February 1, 2018. See discussion below for further details on the fair value adjustments. (4) Prior period information has been adjusted for the adoption of Topic 606, which the Company adopted on February 1, 2018. Topic 606 introduced unearned revenue, which is substantially similar to deferred revenue under previous accounting guidance, except for the removal of the limitation on contingent revenue.

Supplemental Revenue Analysis

Remaining Performance Obligation (Formerly "Remaining Transaction Price")

Topic 606 introduced remaining transaction price, which is different than unbilled deferred revenue under previous accounting guidance. Transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligations represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes unearned revenue and unbilled amounts that will be recognized as revenue in future periods. Transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligation is influenced by several factors, including seasonality, the timing of renewals, average contract terms and foreign currency exchange rates. Unbilled portions of the remaining transaction price denominated in foreign currencies are revalued each period based on the period end exchange rates.

As with unbilled deferred revenue under previous accounting guidance, the portion of the remaining performance obligation that is unbilled is not recorded on the balance sheet. Remaining performance obligation consisted of the following (in billions):

Current Noncurrent Total As of July 31, 2018 $ 9.8 $ 11.2 $ 21.0 As of April 30, 2018 $ 9.6 $ 10.8 $ 20.4 As of July 31, 2017 $ 7.7 $ 7.7 $ 15.4

Disaggregation of Revenue Subscription and support revenue by cloud service offering (in millions): Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* 2018 2017



(as adjusted)* Sales Cloud $ 1,004 $ 891 $ 1,969 $ 1,721 Service Cloud 892 700 1,740 1,356 Salesforce Platform and Other 712 463 1,287 887 Marketing and Commerce Cloud 452 329 874 628 $ 3,060 $ 2,383 $ 5,870 $ 4,592 Total revenues by geography (in millions): Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* Americas $ 2,338 $ 1,868 $ 4,439 $ 3,633 Europe 629 466 1,235 875 Asia Pacific 314 243 613 466 $ 3,281 $ 2,577 $ 6,287 $ 4,974 Total revenues by geography as a percentage of total revenues: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* Americas 71 % 73 % 71 % 73 % Europe 19 18 19 18 Asia Pacific 10 9 10 9 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

* Prior period information has been adjusted for the adoption of Topic 606.

Constant Currency Growth Rates

The Company presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how the Company's underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the weighted average exchange rate for the quarter being compared to for growth rate calculations presented, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during that period.

Revenue constant currency growth rates (as compared to the comparable prior periods as adjusted for Topic 606) were as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, 2018 compared to Three Months Ended July 31, 2017 Three Months Ended



April 30, 2018



compared to Three Months



Ended April 30, 2017 Three Months Ended



July 31, 2017



compared to Three Months



Ended July 31, 2016 Americas 25% 19% 24% Europe 32% 31% 31% Asia Pacific 28% 30% 27% Total growth 27% 22% 26%

The Company presents constant currency information for unearned revenue to provide a framework for assessing how the Company's underlying business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present the information, the Company converted the unearned revenue balances in local currencies in previous comparable periods using the United States dollar currency exchange rate as of the most recent balance sheet date.

Unearned revenue constant currency growth rates (as compared to the comparable prior periods as adjusted for Topic 606) were as follows:

July 31, 2018



compared to



July 31, 2017 April 30, 2018



compared to



April 30, 2017 July 31, 2017



compared to



July 31, 2016 Total growth 24% 23% 25%

Supplemental Cash Flow Information Free cash flow analysis, a non-GAAP measure (in millions) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* Operating cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 458 $ 331 $ 1,924 $ 1,561 Less: Capital expenditures (170) (128) (292) (285) Free cash flow $ 288 $ 203 $ 1,632 $ 1,276

* Prior period information has been adjusted for the adoption of Topic 606. Total net cash provided by operating activities for the three and six months ended July 31, 2017 as adjusted did not change.

Supplemental Strategic Investment Information Gains on strategic investments, net (in millions) Upon adoption of ASU 2016-01 in the first fiscal quarter of 2019, the Company is now required to record all fair value adjustments of the Company's publicly traded and privately held equity investments through the statement of operations. As such the Company anticipates additional volatility to the Company's statements of operations in future periods, due to changes in market prices of the Company's investments in publicly held equity investments and the valuation and timing of observable price changes and impairments of the Company's investments in privately held securities. These changes could be material based on market conditions and events. The results for the current fiscal period are not indicative of the results to be expected for any subsequent quarter or the fiscal year ending January 31, 2019. Net realized and unrealized gains on strategic investments were as follows (in millions): Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net gains recognized on publicly traded securities $ 65 $ 0 $ 276 $ 0 Net gains (losses) recognized on privately held securities 78 (8) 78 (5) Gains (losses) on strategic investments, net $ 143 $ (8) $ 354 $ (5)

Supplemental Debt Information (in millions) The carrying values of the Company's borrowings were as follows: Instrument Date of issuance Maturity date July 31, 2018 January 31, 2018 2021 Term Loan May 2018 May 2021 $ 499 $ 0 2023 Senior Notes April 2018 April 2023 992 0 2028 Senior Notes April 2018 April 2028 1,487 0 2019 Term Loan July 2016 July 2019 499 498 Loan assumed on 50 Fremont February 2015 June 2023 199 199 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes March 2013 April 2018 0 1,023 Total carrying value of debt 3,676 1,720 Less current portion of debt (503) (1,025) Total noncurrent debt $ 3,173 $ 695

Selected Balance Sheet Accounts (in millions): July 31,



2018 April 30, 2018 January 31, 2018



(as adjusted)* Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets Prepaid income taxes $ 15 $ 18 $ 33 Other taxes receivable 39 34 33 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 672 510 405 $ 726 $ 562 $ 471 Property and Equipment, net Land $ 184 $ 184 $ 184 Buildings and building improvements 629 631 626 Computers, equipment and software 1,700 1,667 1,629 Furniture and fixtures 156 147 139 Leasehold improvements 952 862 825 Property and equipment, gross 3,621 3,491 3,403 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,635) (1,541) (1,456) $ 1,986 $ 1,950 $ 1,947 Intangible Assets Acquired Through Business Combinations, net Acquired developed technology $ 500 $ 328 $ 350 Customer relationships 1,465 482 472 Other 11 5 5 $ 1,976 $ 815 $ 827 Other Assets, net Deferred income taxes, noncurrent, net $ 43 $ 39 $ 36 Long-term deposits 25 23 24 Domain names and patents, net 33 21 23 Customer contract assets resulting from business combinations 170 138 159 Other 188 171 142 $ 459 $ 392 $ 384 Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities Accounts payable $ 201 $ 134 $ 76 Accrued compensation 674 596 1,001 Accrued income and other taxes payable 303 213 306 Capital lease obligation, current 205 100 103 Other current liabilities 700 648 561 $ 2,083 $ 1,691 $ 2,047 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes and income taxes payable $ 136 $ 123 $ 121 Financing obligation - leased facility 197 197 198 Long-term lease liabilities and other 320 516 527 $ 653 $ 836 $ 846

* Prior period information has been adjusted for the adoption of Topic 606.

Comprehensive Income (in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 (as adjusted) 2018 2017 (as adjusted) Net income $ 299 $ 46 * $ 643 $ 47 * Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax and net of reclassification adjustments: Foreign currency translation and other gains (losses) (17) 16 (27) 30 Unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities and strategic investments 0 (8) (4) 63 Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax (17) 8 (31) 93 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax $ (17) $ 8 $ (31) $ 93 Comprehensive income $ 282 $ 54 $ 612 $ 140

* Prior period information has been adjusted for the adoption of Topic 606.

Supplemental Diluted Share Count Information (share data in millions) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Weighted-average shares outstanding for basic earnings per share 747 712 737 709 Effect of dilutive securities: Convertible senior notes 0 4 2 4 Employee stock awards 23 13 20 13 Warrants 4 0 4 0 Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding and assumed conversions for diluted earnings per share 774 729 763 726

salesforce.com, inc. GAAP Results Reconciled to non-GAAP Results The following table reflects selected GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results. (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* Non-GAAP gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 2,432 $ 1,907 $ 4,671 $ 3,653 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles (a) 52 43 91 87 Stock-based expense (b) 43 32 77 64 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,527 $ 1,982 $ 4,839 $ 3,804 Non-GAAP operating expenses GAAP operating expenses $ 2,317 $ 1,823 $ 4,365 $ 3,565 Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles (a) 67 31 97 61 Stock-based expense (b) 308 224 526 444 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,942 $ 1,568 $ 3,742 $ 3,060 Non-GAAP income from operations GAAP income from operations $ 115 $ 84 $ 306 $ 88 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles (a) 119 74 188 148 Stock-based expense (b) 351 256 603 508 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 585 $ 414 $ 1,097 $ 744 Non-GAAP non-operating income (loss) (c) GAAP non-operating income (loss) $ 116 $ (21) $ 310 $ (35) Plus: Amortization of debt discount, net 0 6 4 13 Non-GAAP non-operating income (loss) $ 116 $ (15) $ 314 $ (22) Non-GAAP net income GAAP net income $ 299 $ 46 $ 643 $ 47 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles (a) 119 74 188 148 Stock-based expense (b) 351 256 603 508 Amortization of debt discount, net 0 6 4 13 Less: Income tax effects and adjustments (219) (121) (330) (243) Non-GAAP net income $ 550 $ 261 $ 1,108 $ 473

* Prior period information has been adjusted for the adoption of Topic 606.

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* 2018 2017 (as adjusted)* Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.39 $ 0.06 $ 0.84 $ 0.06 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.15 0.10 0.25 0.20 Stock-based expense 0.45 0.35 0.79 0.70 Amortization of debt discount, net 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.02 Less: Income tax effects and adjustments (0.28) (0.16) (0.44) (0.33) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.36 $ 1.45 $ 0.65 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 774 729 763 726

* Prior period information has been adjusted for the adoption of Topic 606.