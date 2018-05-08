Salesforce Announces Timing of its First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its first quarter fiscal 2019 results will be released on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor. A live dial-in is available domestically at 866-901-SFDC or 866-901-7332 and internationally at 706-902-1764, passcode 9492699. A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (855) 859-2056 until midnight (ET) June 28, 2018.