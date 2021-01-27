Salesforce Announces Vaccine Cloud to Accelerate Global Vaccine Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce, [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced Vaccine Cloud, technology to help government agencies, healthcare organizations, businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions more rapidly, safely and efficiently deploy and manage their vaccine programs. Today, international, federal, state and local agencies, healthcare providers and nonprofits worldwide are using Salesforce technology specifically for vaccine administration, including Northwell Health, Illinois' Lake County, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and more.

Now that safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are available, every country, state and city is rapidly establishing vaccination programs to get shots in the arms of billions of people. However, many government agencies and healthcare organizations don't have the technology infrastructure in place to handle the complexity, speed and scale necessary for vaccine administration, such as inventory and logistics management, getting people registered and scheduled for their vaccines, and recipient outreach and vaccine outcome monitoring. Governments are also partnering with private sector companies to help manage this mass vaccination effort, and these businesses need the same technology infrastructure to help deliver safe, efficient and effective vaccine administrations and programs.

"The biggest challenge the world faces right now is orchestrating the distribution of billions of vaccine doses. Technology can play a critical role in ensuring it's done efficiently, effectively, and equitably," said Bret Taylor, President and COO of Salesforce. "We're proud to be supporting organizations through their recovery and helping to protect people from the effects of COVID-19."

Introducing Vaccine Cloud—Securely Manage Vaccine Administration at Scale

Vaccine Cloud helps governments, healthcare organizations, businesses and nonprofits around the world design, build and manage vaccine programs at scale quickly on the Salesforce Customer 360 platform, including mobility solutions, bots, analytics and integration capabilities, and more.

Government agencies and public health agencies can use Vaccine Cloud to monitor their vaccination progress with data and insights, which helps enable them to maximize their program effectiveness. This includes securing enough doses, monitoring patient outcomes, and making data-driven decisions based on community health needs and risk factors. And, with integration capabilities in Vaccine Cloud, these agencies can bring data from all relevant systems together within the platform, ensuring vaccine data is managed and tracked in one place.

can use Vaccine Cloud to monitor their vaccination progress with data and insights, which helps enable them to maximize their program effectiveness. This includes securing enough doses, monitoring patient outcomes, and making data-driven decisions based on community health needs and risk factors. And, with integration capabilities in Vaccine Cloud, these agencies can bring data from all relevant systems together within the platform, ensuring vaccine data is managed and tracked in one place. Healthcare provider organizations can use Vaccine Cloud to streamline vaccination processes, such as inventory management, staff training and education, and payment and reimbursement. Vaccine Cloud can also handle all external communication to communities, such as a notification to schedule an initial shot or a reminder to come in for a second dose. And, because it's built on Salesforce, providers can manage millions of patients across hundreds of sites and care locations with a platform that is efficient, safe and accessible from anywhere.

can use Vaccine Cloud to streamline vaccination processes, such as inventory management, staff training and education, and payment and reimbursement. Vaccine Cloud can also handle all external communication to communities, such as a notification to schedule an initial shot or a reminder to come in for a second dose. And, because it's built on Salesforce, providers can manage millions of patients across hundreds of sites and care locations with a platform that is efficient, safe and accessible from anywhere. Businesses, personnel, retailers, customers and residents can benefit from Vaccine Cloud with a simplified registration and appointment scheduling process, personalized communications for follow up outcome monitoring and a reminder to come in for their second shot if needed, and an easy way to learn more about vaccines, helping to address any potential concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, accessible from any device. Vaccine Cloud will also let people choose to share their vaccination or health status, which can help bring employees back to offices, concertgoers back to music venues and sports fans back to stadiums safely.

can benefit from Vaccine Cloud with a simplified registration and appointment scheduling process, personalized communications for follow up outcome monitoring and a reminder to come in for their second shot if needed, and an easy way to learn more about vaccines, helping to address any potential concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, accessible from any device. Vaccine Cloud will also let people choose to share their vaccination or health status, which can help bring employees back to offices, concertgoers back to music venues and sports fans back to stadiums safely. Salesforce partners extend the power of Vaccine Cloud to scale vaccine programs for government, healthcare organizations and nonprofits worldwide. As Salesforce experts who bring deep industry knowledge and tested solutions, global strategic partners Accenture, Deloitte, IBM and KPMG, in addition to partners Coastal Cloud, Infosys, MTX, PolSource, Sense Corp, Silverline, Skedulo, Slalom and Traction on Demand are already leveraging Vaccine Cloud solutions to help organizations accelerate their vaccine management programs.

"Our cloud-based AllVax system enables us to shield our community and employees from some of the difficult logistical pieces of the vaccination process to focus and execute on our core mission – promoting the health and well-being of all who live, work, and play in Lake County," said Jefferson McMillan-Wilhoit, Director of Health Informatics and Technology of the Lake County Health Department in Illinois.

ABOUT VACCINE CLOUD

Vaccine Cloud is part of Salesforce's COVID-19 response technology solutions, which include vaccine inventory management, appointment scheduling, outcome monitoring, public health outreach and more. Learn more about Vaccine Cloud here .

ABOUT SALESFORCE

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information, please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

