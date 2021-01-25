Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff to Participate in World Economic Forum Davos Agenda 2021
Salesforce
Jan 25, 2021, 08:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chair and CEO Marc Benioff will participate in the World Economic Forum Davos Agenda taking place virtually from January 25-29, 2021. At the event, Benioff will participate in the following sessions:
- Monday, January 25: Benioff will participate in a video session entitled "Accelerating Grassroots Innovation (Option 1)." The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. CET/9:30 a.m. PST. A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://www.weforum.org/events/the-davos-agenda-2021/sessions/accelerating-grassroots-innovation-2
- Tuesday, January 26: Benioff will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Implementing Stakeholder Capitalism." The session is scheduled to begin at approximately 5:15 p.m. CET/8:15 a.m. PST. A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://www.weforum.org/events/the-davos-agenda-2021/sessions/implementing-stakeholder-capitalism-western-hemisphere
- Wednesday, January 27: Benioff will participate in a fireside chat with Rainn Wilson for an event entitled "Make Earth Cool Again: An Arctic Basecamp Science Jam." The session is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. CET/11:30 a.m. PST. A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://www.youtube.com/user/soulpancake
- Thursday, January 28: Benioff will participate in a video session entitled "Accelerating Grassroots Innovation (Option 2)." The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 12 p.m. CET/3 a.m. PST on January 28. A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://www.weforum.org/events/the-davos-agenda-2021/sessions/accelerating-grassroots-innovation
