Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff to Participate in World Economic Forum Davos Agenda 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chair and CEO Marc Benioff will participate in the World Economic Forum Davos Agenda taking place virtually from January 25-29, 2021. At the event, Benioff will participate in the following sessions:

Monday, January 25 : Benioff will participate in a video session entitled "Accelerating Grassroots Innovation (Option 1)." The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. CET / 9:30 a.m. PST . A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://www.weforum.org/events/the-davos-agenda-2021/sessions/accelerating-grassroots-innovation-2

