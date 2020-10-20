Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the 2020 Milken Institute Global Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chair and CEO Marc Benioff will speak at the 2020 Milken Institute Global Conference.

Benioff will participate in a virtual fireside chat on the topic of stakeholder capitalism with Hiro Mizuno, Special Advisor to the Milken Institute and PRI Board Member of Tesla, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 beginning at approximately 11:45 a.m. PT.

A live webcast will be available here: https://milkeninstitute.org/events/global-conference-2020/livestream

