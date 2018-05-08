Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff will speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018, on May 9, 2018.
Benioff will participate in a fireside chat with Greg Schott, CEO of MuleSoft, a Salesforce company. The conversation will start at approximately 10:25 a.m. PT and will be livestreamed here:
About MuleSoft CONNECT
MuleSoft CONNECT, MuleSoft's annual conference, brings together CIOs, IT leaders and developers to discuss how to accelerate digital transformation with application networks.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.
Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.
