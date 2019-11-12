Salesforce Chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at Tableau Conference 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), today announced that Chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff will speak at the Tableau Conference 2019 in Las Vegas.

Benioff will participate in a fireside chat with Adam Selipsky, CEO of Tableau, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 beginning at approximately 8:55 a.m. PT.

A live webcast will be available here: https://tc19.tableau.com/watch

SOURCE Salesforce

