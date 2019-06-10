Salesforce Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the Fortune CEO Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff will speak at the Fortune CEO Initiative in New York.

Benioff will participate in a fireside chat with Alan Murray, President and CEO of Fortune, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 beginning at approximately 10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available here: http://fortune.com/2019/05/07/ceo-initiative-livestream-2019/

Connect with Salesforce

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://facebook.com/salesforce

Follow @Salesforce on Twitter: http://twitter.com/salesforce

Read the Salesforce Blog: http://blogs.salesforce.com/

Follow the Salesforce Newsroom: https://www.salesforce.com/company/news-press/press-releases/

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

