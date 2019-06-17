Salesforce Co-CEO to Participate in Panel During Governance Week 2019

Meeting to be audiocast live on Salesforce's investor relations website

News provided by

Salesforce

Jun 17, 2019, 16:30 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Keith Block, Co-CEO, will participate in a panel discussion hosted by BNY Mellon and Glass Lewis on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (PT) / 4:00 p.m. (ET) in New York, NY.

An audiocast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

Also from this source

SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce...

Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Salesforce Co-CEO to Participate in Panel During Governance Week 2019

News provided by

Salesforce

Jun 17, 2019, 16:30 ET