Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Parker Harris, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, will participate in a Deutsche Bank Securities hosted investor meeting on Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. (PT) / 11:30 a.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

An audiocast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.