Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Parker Harris, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, will participate in a Deutsche Bank Securities hosted investor meeting on Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. (PT) / 11:30 a.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

An audiocast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

 

