Salesforce Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft

"Every company is undergoing a digital transformation and integration has never been more strategic," said Marc Benioff , Chairman and CEO, Salesforce. "Now with MuleSoft, Salesforce will enable customers to connect all of the information throughout their enterprise across all public and private clouds and data sources—radically enhancing innovation. I am thrilled to welcome MuleSoft to the Salesforce Ohana."

, CEO of MuleSoft, a Salesforce company. "Our team is excited about accelerating MuleSoft's mission to connect any application, data and device by building innovative products that enable our customers' continued success." "Pilot Flying J is transforming its guest experience across its network of more than 750 travel centers throughout North America to make life easier for drivers on the road," said Mike Rogers , Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Information Officer, Pilot Flying J. "By creating an application network that connects any app, data source or device, we were able to quickly deploy our myPilot mobile app. With MuleSoft and Salesforce, we have been able to deliver new features to our guests, including mobile payment and real-time parking availability data to professional drivers. We are excited about the collaboration between MuleSoft and Salesforce and how it will further benefit our guests by enabling us to deliver intelligent, connected experiences."

, Deloitte Global Managing Principal, Consulting. "Salesforce's purchase of MuleSoft puts the customer right at the heart of digital transformation. Many companies are still lagging due to the difficulty in integrating legacy infrastructure, automating manual and paper-based processes, and managing data growth. MuleSoft will play a starring role in projects for the businesses that still have not formalized digital transformation strategies," said Sheryl Kingstone, Research Director, 451 Research.

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform and Salesforce Integration Cloud: Connect Every Experience

Companies of every size and industry need to transform how they do business in the digital age to innovate faster, deliver differentiated customer experiences and increase operational efficiency. MuleSoft will continue to build toward its vision for the application network with Anypoint Platform, connecting any application, data source and device—whether it touches Salesforce or not. Anypoint Platform will also be available as part of the Salesforce Integration Cloud, which—along with other complementary tools—will make it easy for customers to surface any data regardless of where it resides to deliver intelligent, connected customer experiences across all channels and touchpoints.

Additional Information

Read more about the completion of the Tender Offer here: Salesforce Completes Exchange Offer for MuleSoft Common Stock

Pricing and Availability

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform is available today. Visit www.mulesoft.com for more information.

Additional Salesforce Integration Cloud products will be announced later this year and pricing for each feature of Integration Cloud will be announced as it is made generally available.

About MuleSoft

MuleSoft's mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices. With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's industry-leading Anypoint Platform™ is enabling more than 1,200 organizations in approximately 60 countries to build application networks. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit http://www.salesforce.com.

