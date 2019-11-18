Salesforce Continues Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals at Dreamforce 2019, Commits $17 Million and One Million Volunteer Hours to Address the World's Most Pressing Problems

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamforce 2019 -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, announced today the company's continued commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with $17 million dollars in grants and a pledge of one million employee volunteer hours over the next year. Salesforce has also joined the United Nations Global Compact , signed the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles and the company's emissions reductions targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative .

"This year we're bringing our commitment to the SDGs to life at Dreamforce and encouraging all of our attendees to take meaningful action," said Suzanne DiBianca, chief impact officer and EVP of corporate relations, Salesforce. "Together, we can push further and faster to effectively address the world's most pressing challenges."

Salesforce's Commitment to the SDGs

Adopted by 193 countries, the 17 SDGs measure the collective progress against the world's most pressing challenges, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice. Salesforce is committed to achieving Goals 4: Quality Education; 5: Gender Equality; 7: Affordable and Clean Energy; 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth; 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; and 13: Climate Action.

Over the next year, Salesforce will invest $17 million to advance the SDGs through grants to nonprofit partners and volunteer one million hours to support the SDGs. Employees are encouraged to use their volunteer time off (VTO) to volunteer at a school, plant trees or share their technical expertise with nonprofits through Salesforce's Pro Bono Program .

Advancing Global Equality

Salesforce has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative , a voluntary global leadership platform with ten universally accepted principles for companies to align on the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices to build a better world. Salesforce is committed to making the principles of the UN Global Compact part of its strategy, culture and day-to-day operations.

Salesforce has also signed the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles , committing to seven principles that emphasize the business case for corporate action to promote gender equality and women's empowerment. Women's empowerment is a critical pillar of global sustainability and imperative to building an inclusive economy.

Driving Sustainable Business Action

Earlier this year, Salesforce, along with a coalition of business, civil society and UN leaders, committed to set 1.5°C science-based emissions reduction targets, the ambitious goal needed to prevent the damaging effects of climate change. The Science Based Targets initiative has approved Salesforce's emissions reduction targets — advancing Salesforce's commitment to creating a sustainable, low-carbon future and economy.

"Climate change focuses on the most crucial issue of our time, one that impacts not only each of the 17 SDGs, but every individual life on Earth," said Christiana Figueres, Former UNFCCC Executive Secretary. "I am proud of the work we have done with Salesforce to address climate change, and urge every company and every individual to scale up their actions because we can move forward faster, together."

The SDGs Come to Life at Dreamforce 2019

Through interactive experiences at Dreamforce , attendees will better understand the SDGs and their personal impact. By completing stops onsite through the interactive Quest , a campus-wide experience, attendees can collectively unlock $1 million that Salesforce will donate to three organizations focused on advancing the SDGs: UN Women, United Nations Foundation and World's Largest Lesson in partnership with UNICEF.

More than 200 students from San Francisco Unified School District, Oakland Unified School District and other Bay Area partners will participate in hands-on STEM education focused on the SDGs, including 3D printing. To support workforce development, more than 400 young adults from Bay Area partners including Year Up, Genesys Works, Braven and more will participate in the Future Executive Summit, a curated experience focused on career exposure, network-building and civic and social engagement.

