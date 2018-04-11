Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning

Lightning redefines the user experience for CRM, offering an intuitive design, more productivity tools and access to Einstein artificial intelligence. It has proven to enable companies to close deals up to 23 percent faster and boost productivity by up to 41 percent.

Customer Success with Lightning

Here's how T-Mobile, Penske Logistics, Aspect Software and Dot Foods are jump-starting their businesses on Lightning:

T-Mobile —America's "Un-carrier"—moved to Lightning to create a simplified sales process and more intuitive user experience, ultimately increasing Salesforce adoption among its sales team and empowering them to reach their goals. T-Mobile, in an effort to translate its success in the consumer space to a growing base of business customers, worked with Success Cloud experts and Bluewolf through the transition, resulting in streamlined quoting and renewals processes that give representatives considerably more time each week to spend building deeper relationships with customers.

—America's "Un-carrier"—moved to Lightning to create a simplified sales process and more intuitive user experience, ultimately increasing Salesforce adoption among its sales team and empowering them to reach their goals. T-Mobile, in an effort to translate its success in the consumer space to a growing base of business customers, worked with Success Cloud experts and Bluewolf through the transition, resulting in streamlined quoting and renewals processes that give representatives considerably more time each week to spend building deeper relationships with customers. Penske Logistics —one of the largest supply chain logistics companies in the world—transitioned to Lightning to maximize the value of its Salesforce investment with a more intuitive user interface, flexible page layouts and kanban views that provide key information at a glance. Penske worked with Success Cloud experts on the transition to Lightning, and has seen a 12 percent increase in sales activities logged, and its sales teams have increased mobile adoption by 41 percent.

—one of the largest supply chain logistics companies in the world—transitioned to Lightning to maximize the value of its Salesforce investment with a more intuitive user interface, flexible page layouts and kanban views that provide key information at a glance. Penske worked with Success Cloud experts on the transition to Lightning, and has seen a 12 percent increase in sales activities logged, and its sales teams have increased mobile adoption by 41 percent. Aspect Software —an enterprise cloud customer engagement, workforce optimization and self-service solution company—moved to Lightning with guidance from Success Cloud experts and started seeing results within two months, achieving an ROI of 636 percent. With Lightning, Aspect standardized and automated its sales process and bookings, and used Lightning's "guided selling" experience to increase sales productivity and close rates. In addition, the company improved renewal operations by ensuring customer account details are updated and available instantly to service reps, and reduced time to resolution for IT cases by 83 percent.

—an enterprise cloud customer engagement, workforce optimization and self-service solution company—moved to Lightning with guidance from Success Cloud experts and started seeing results within two months, achieving an ROI of 636 percent. With Lightning, Aspect standardized and automated its sales process and bookings, and used Lightning's "guided selling" experience to increase sales productivity and close rates. In addition, the company improved renewal operations by ensuring customer account details are updated and available instantly to service reps, and reduced time to resolution for IT cases by 83 percent. Dot Foods—the largest food industry redistributor in North America—is in the process of transitioning to Lightning to reduce clicks for its sales teams and help them be more productive in the office and on the road. It will achieve this with Lightning's kanban views, mass inline editing, improved email integration, guided opportunity paths and more robust analytics. In addition, Lightning's drag-and-drop capabilities and Components Library will simplify day-to-day tasks for its admin and dev teams. Working with Success Cloud experts, Dot Foods identified ways to reduce its workload for the transition by half.

Lightning Boost Advisory Services

Available today, Lightning Boost is an advisory engagement with Success Cloud, Salesforce's Success as a Service offering, that empowers Salesforce customers to:

Engage the Experts —With unparalleled knowledge of Lightning, Success Cloud experts will help customers understand their current state of readiness and how their processes and workflows can be delivered in Lightning. They'll also get recommendations and guidance for how they can use specific features of Lightning to deliver business value faster.

—With unparalleled knowledge of Lightning, Success Cloud experts will help customers understand their current state of readiness and how their processes and workflows can be delivered in Lightning. They'll also get recommendations and guidance for how they can use specific features of Lightning to deliver business value faster. Enhance Productivity and Innovation —Lightning is all about productivity, collaboration and innovation. Success Cloud experts will ensure customers walk away with process improvement recommendations that will enable them to run their businesses better, while making workflows easier and more intuitive for their end users.

—Lightning is all about productivity, collaboration and innovation. Success Cloud experts will ensure customers walk away with process improvement recommendations that will enable them to run their businesses better, while making workflows easier and more intuitive for their end users. Empower their Organizations—Every successful journey starts with a plan. Success Cloud experts will provide customers with a clear plan outlining their organization's move to Lightning, along with best practices and tactics to ensure a successful transition.

"Lightning is a faster, simpler and smarter CRM with more than 850 features all focused on increasing productivity," said Jamie Domenici, Global VP of Customer Adoption and Marketing for Success Cloud at Salesforce. "Lightning Boost is designed to support customers who know that moving to Lightning will advance their business goals and growth in the long-term."

Additional Information

Check out this webinar to learn more about how Penske Logistics accelerated its transition to Lightning.

Learn more about Lightning on Trailhead.

Connect with other Lightning Trailblazers in the Lightning Now Trailblazer Community.

About Salesforce Lightning

Salesforce Lightning is an intuitive new user experience, a platform for building custom experiences and an ecosystem of apps and components available on the AppExchange. With Lightning, everyone is more productive—end users when they work, admins when they customize and developers when they build. For more information about Salesforce Lightning, visit: https://www.salesforce.com/lightning/overview/.

About Salesforce Success Cloud

Success Cloud is Salesforce's Success as a Service offering, empowering customers around the world to transform into Salesforce Trailblazers. Success Cloud ensures that every customer gets the most out of their Salesforce journey with the services, best-practice methodologies, innovations and strategic support that today's businesses need most to accelerate Salesforce adoption and maximize success. For more information about Success Cloud, visit: https://www.salesforce.com/services/overview/.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-customers-drive-new-levels-of-productivity-and-innovation-with-lightning-300627884.html

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

