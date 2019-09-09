Salesforce Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 : Bill Patterson , EVP & GM, Service Cloud, will participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference at 1:55 p.m. PT / 4:55 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, NV.

: , EVP & GM, Service Cloud, will participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference at / in Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 : Simon Parmett , CEO & General Manager, MuleSoft, will participate in a group investor meeting hosted by Cowen & Co. at 8:15 a.m. (PT) / 11:15 a.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

: , CEO & General Manager, MuleSoft, will participate in a group investor meeting hosted by Cowen & Co. at / in Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 : Bill Patterson , EVP & GM, Service Cloud, will participate in a group investor meeting hosted by Evercore ISI at 11:30 a.m. (PT) / 2:30 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

: , EVP & GM, Service Cloud, will participate in a group investor meeting hosted by Evercore ISI at / in Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 : Bret Taylor , President & Chief Product Officer, will participate in a group investor meeting hosted by Sanford C. Bernstein & Company at 3:30 p.m. (PT) / 6:30 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

Audiocasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

