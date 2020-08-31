Salesforce Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 : David Schmaier , CEO, Salesforce Industries, will participate in RBC Capital's Virtual Technology Tour at 1:00 p.m. (PT) / 4:00 p.m. (ET) .





: , CEO, Salesforce Industries, will participate in RBC Capital's Virtual Technology Tour at / . Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 : Adam Blitzer , EVP & GM, Digital, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Truist Securities at 10:00 a.m. (PT) / 1:00 p.m. (ET) .





: , EVP & GM, Digital, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Truist Securities at / . Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 : Bill Patterson , EVP & GM, CRM Applications, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference at 1:15 p.m. (PT) / 4:15 p.m. (ET) .

Webcasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

