Salesforce Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meetings

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

  • Monday, Jan. 8, 2018: David Havlek, EVP & Deputy CFO, will participate in a Jefferies hosted bus tour at 8:30 a.m. (PT) / 11:30 a.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018: John Cummings, SVP, Investor Relations, and Bret Taylor, President & Chief Product Officer, will participate in a Bank of America Securities Merrill Lynch hosted bus tour at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

Audiocasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

 

