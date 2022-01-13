Salesforce Fuels the Future of Commerce with New Innovations and Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce, [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced a series of new innovations and partnerships to power the future of commerce , enabling companies to modernize their systems, develop more flexible digital strategies, and connect with their customers wherever they are.

"Today, consumers expect retailers to offer their products anytime, anywhere, and this is transforming the shopping experience," said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Digital Experiences. "With 25% of shopping expected to happen beyond a retailer or brand's website, app or physical store by next year, companies must quickly adapt and embrace emerging channels to provide their customers with more purchasing options and greater flexibility."

These new innovations and partnerships bring together the power and flexibility of Salesforce's platform with an expansive ecosystem, so retailers can create fast, connected, and highly-personalized shopping experiences. Today's announcements include:

New integrations future-proof the shopping experience with flexible innovation:

With the proliferation of new channels, retailers need to adapt quickly to meet customers where and how they want to shop. With Salesforce, retailers can build shopping experiences that best suit customer needs and meet their expectations — now and in the future. Integrations announced today include:

PayPal at Checkout for Salesforce Payments : By adding PayPal to their checkout experience with a simple, click-based configuration, brands using Salesforce Payments now have even more options to reduce checkout friction and drive sales.

: By to their checkout experience with a simple, click-based configuration, brands using Salesforce Payments now have even more options to reduce checkout friction and drive sales. Salesforce Commerce for B2B Wholesale Retail: Built on Commerce Cloud by ISV partner XCentium, this digital portal for wholesale apparel and fashion companies supports preseason ordering, in-season re-supply, and fully automated interactions across self-service and sales teams.

Digital intelligence delivers personalized marketing and commerce experiences

In a cookieless world , digital professionals need intelligence across their data to personalize experiences and optimize business growth. New Datorama and Tableau features help companies connect and visualize data from their cross-channel marketing campaigns with customer order data from Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Amazon, providing real-time insights and analytics that optimize relationships, ROI, and revenue.

Salesforce Social Commerce for China with Alibaba :

First announced in September and now generally available, this platform supports e-commerce across China-specific channels, including social networks and .CN websites. Salesforce Social Commerce, hosted by Alibaba Cloud, provides retailers with the tools they need to evolve with China's ever-growing commerce ecosystem, and easily integrates with digital commerce systems such as Tableau, DingTalk, the retailer's ERP, OMS, and more.

Salesforce customers deliver dynamic commerce experiences

"Our relationship with Salesforce has been instrumental in our digital transformation strategy. Build-A-Bear is a high-engagement brand, and we believe in delivering personalized and interactive experiences to our shoppers across all channels," said Ed Poppe, VP of CRM and Performance Marketing at Build-A-Bear. "With Datorama, we're able to gain actionable insights across all our marketing activities and effectively connect them to customer purchases in Commerce Cloud. With these two complementary solutions, we have the digital intelligence to optimize customer experiences."

"Claire's is committed to making interactions seamless, consistent, and personalized for both our digital and in-person shoppers," said Jan Steck, SVP of Global eCommerce and Digital Marketing at Claire's. "With the launch of our new order management system, followed by the same-day Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store, and Click & Collect offerings powered by Salesforce, we continue to produce streamlined omnichannel customer experiences that align with Claire's vision and cater to shopper expectations."

