Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to MapAnything Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with its acquisition of MapAnything, Inc. ("MapAnything"). The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

MapAnything integrates map-based visualization, asset tracking and route optimization to drive efficiency for field sales and service teams and deliver a better customer experience. With MapAnything, Salesforce will be uniquely positioned to extend the power of Sales Cloud and Service Cloud to deliver market-leading location-based intelligence solutions that improve field sales and service employee productivity and deliver customer success.

Under the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 118,883 restricted stock units ("RSUs") and 18,916 stock options to 121 MapAnything employees.

The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. The stock options vest over four years with 25 percent of the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting monthly thereafter in 36 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive.

