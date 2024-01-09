Salesforce Industry Leader Bill Donlan Joins Astound Commerce as Global CEO

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Salesforce C360 platform specialist Astound Commerce announced today that it has named industry leader Bill Donlan as its new Global CEO. For 23 years, Astound has created end-to-end digital experiences across technology, data, design, and marketing to drive revenue growth for global B2B and B2C brands. Bill's initiatives will include propelling Astound's growth, reaching into new verticals and capabilities (with an increasing focus on artificial intelligence and data), and setting and executing the vision and strategy for Astound's future.

Viewed as a thought leader across the Salesforce ecosystem, and with 30+ years experience helping clients address their digital transformation and business strategy needs, Bill will help Astound further accelerate its transition to a full range of multi-cloud capabilities within the Salesforce service offering. Prior to joining Astound, Bill led the Salesforce Practice at Capgemini, overseeing a group of 1200+ employees, and, most recently, led the Global Salesforce Markets Practice at KPMG.

Rob Rodin, CEO and Managing Director of RLH Equity Partners and Astound board member, said, "Bill has an impressive track record in driving top-line growth, with particular focus in helping large global brands best implement and leverage the Salesforce ecosystem. We feel strongly that his leadership and experience will help guide Astound and its clients to new heights into a future of innovation and excellence."

Ilya Vinogradsky, Astound co-founder and board member commented, "Bill is highly respected in the digital technology services space, and brings with him a wealth of experience. His entrepreneurial spirit fits perfectly at Astound and our teams are excited for him to join us, as are our clients and partners."

Bill added, "I'm excited and honored by the opportunity to be part of Astound, a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. People are the most important element of a services firm and I pride myself on being a people-focused leader. I look forward to leveraging our strong history in commerce to continue our evolution across the Customer 360, leveraging data and responsible AI to deliver transformational solutions for our clients competitively."

About Astound

Astound Commerce has unmatched expertise across technology, design, customer data, and performance marketing, creating complete customer experiences—fueling discovery, purchase, and loyalty. With 23 years' experience, 1,000+ specialists, more than 3,000 projects completed, and dozens of industry accolades, Astound excels at maximizing the brand and business value of every digital commerce touchpoint. To learn more, visit astoundcommerce.com.

About RLH

RLH Equity Partners invests, together with entrepreneurial leadership teams, in uniquely positioned, high growth, technology services firms. The firm's portfolio companies span a wide range of B2B verticals and have achieved $30-150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team, which averages 15 years of private equity experience, provides strategic and operational guidance to their portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. The firm's insights and processes to drive enterprise value have been honed over RLH's 40+ year history of successful investing. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311510/ASTOUND_COMMERCE_Logo.jpg