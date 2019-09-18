Salesforce Introduces Sustainability Cloud, Empowering Every Business to Drive Impactful Climate Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced Salesforce Sustainability Cloud, a carbon accounting product for businesses to drive climate action that will accelerate the world's efforts towards carbon neutrality. With Salesforce Sustainability Cloud, businesses now have a trusted sustainability platform that gives them a 360-degree view of their environmental impact and provides data-driven insights to make change the planet will notice.

Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges businesses are facing today, and when it comes to protecting the planet, all stakeholders have a key role to play. Global sustainable investing grew to more than $30 trillion in 2018, a 34 percent increase in two years,1 and this year CEOs cited climate change as the top risk to their organization's growth.2

Introducing Salesforce Sustainability Cloud

Salesforce is committed to delivering a sustainable, low-carbon future and supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals , which help frame the company's global strategy and technology innovations. Since its founding, Salesforce has harnessed the company's culture of innovation to drive positive social impact through serving the interests of all its stakeholders — including the environment. Salesforce's vision is for customers to use the entire Customer 360 Platform for environmental good.

Salesforce Sustainability Cloud enables businesses to quickly track, analyze and report reliable environmental data to help them reduce their carbon emissions. A company's carbon data is easily surfaced in Salesforce Einstein Analytics , which creates dynamic reports and dashboards—both for audit purposes and for executive engagement—with insights that empower businesses to drive climate action programs at scale.

Comments on the News:

"At Salesforce, we've always believed business is the greatest platform for change. Addressing climate change with speed and at scale is critical to see a turning point by 2020," said Suzanne DiBianca , chief impact officer and EVP of corporate relations at Salesforce. "Businesses must work together to be the greatest force for climate transformation the world has ever seen."

Salesforce Announces New Sustainability Commitments

As headline sponsor of Climate Week NYC , Salesforce will join stakeholders from around the world, including government officials, businesses, NGOs and citizens, to highlight game-changing climate innovations and catalyze bold new commitments.

Salesforce, along with a coalition of business, civil society and UN leaders, has committed to set 1.5°C science-based emissions reduction targets aligned with a net-zero future, responding to what the latest climate science indicates is needed to limit the worst impacts of climate change.

aligned with a net-zero future, responding to what the latest climate science indicates is needed to limit the worst impacts of climate change. Salesforce will participate in the first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit on Saturday, September 21 to support young leaders who are driving climate action as part of a weekend of events leading up to the UN Climate Action Summit and UNGA.

to support young leaders who are driving climate action as part of a weekend of events leading up to the UN Climate Action Summit and UNGA. To support STEM literacy, Salesforce is giving a $250,000 grant to EcoRise , a K–12 school-based nonprofit, to expand environmental STEM education programming in New York City schools. During Climate Week, a group of K–12 teachers will participate in a day of professional development with EcoRise, Salesforce and the DOE Office of Sustainability and receive an overview of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and classroom resources with a focus on Climate Action.

grant to , a K–12 school-based nonprofit, to expand environmental STEM education programming in schools. During Climate Week, a group of K–12 teachers will participate in a day of professional development with EcoRise, Salesforce and the DOE Office of Sustainability and receive an overview of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and classroom resources with a focus on Climate Action. As a founding member of USA Chapter of The Prince's Accounting for Sustainability Project (A4S) CFO Leadership Network, Salesforce is excited to host the east coast launch event. A4S is aimed at enabling sustainable organizations that generate positive value for the economy, society and the environment.

Committed to a Sustainable Future for Everyone

Salesforce is focused on creating a sustainable, low-carbon future by driving towards its Step Up Declaration commitments, delivering a carbon-neutral cloud to all customers, committing to reaching 100 percent renewable energy by 2022 and advocating for policies that set the planet, and the geographies the company operates in, on a path to a low-carbon economy.

Learn more about Salesforce Sustainability Cloud and corporate sustainability commitments on the Salesforce Newsroom: https://www.salesforce.com/company/news-press/stories/2019/09/091819-wk

Find out how to get involved during Climate Week: https://www.salesforce.com/blog/2019/09/introducing-sustainability-cloud.html

Learn more about sustainability at Salesforce

Availability & Pricing:

Salesforce Sustainability Cloud is expected to become generally available in December 2019 .

. Pricing information will be made available at general availability.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

1 Global Sustainable Investment Review 2018 ; Sustainable investing is an investment approach that considers environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in portfolio selection and management.

2 KPMG's 2019 Global CEO Outlook

