Salesforce Joins New Continuous Delivery Foundation As Premier Member

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the vendor-neutral home for many of the fastest-growing projects for continuous delivery, today announced that Salesforce has joined the CDF as a premier member.

Salesforce joins other CDF premier members such as Cloudbees, IBM, Google, CapitalOne, CircleCI, jFrog, Huawei, and Netflix working together to make continuous delivery tools and processes as accessible and reliable as possible and grow the overall ecosystem.

Salesforce is increasingly adopting continuous delivery practices and tools to empower development teams to achieve a faster, more frequent release cycle. As a CDF member, Salesforce will help shape industry specifications around pipelines, workflows and other CI/CD areas, as well as provide foundational support for CI/CD tools.

"An ethos of community innovation is driving the next generation of enterprise software," said Mark Interrante, SVP of Engineering, Salesforce. "Salesforce is proud to join the Continuous Delivery Foundation and empower developers everywhere to deliver apps at enterprise levels of trust, scale and performance."

"With over 20 years of experience building software at scale, Salesforce has a lot of expertise to share with the community," said Chris Kelly, Director of Open Source, Salesforce. "By collaborating with the CDF, we're excited to help define the future of open source CI/CD tools, share our lessons learned as well as build on the industry's experience."

Open source technologies such as Jenkins, JenkinsX, Spinnaker and Tekton, which are hosted by the CDF, help development teams from companies of all sizes and industries improve their speed and productivity when creating cloud-native, legacy infrastructure, mobile, IoT, and bare metal applications.

"Salesforce is an established, global CRM leader, and we're thrilled they're working with us to help enterprises adopt CD delivery as quickly and easily as possible," said Dan Lopez, CDF program manager. "With containers, microservices and Kubernetes on the rise, Salesforce and other CDF members have a key role to play in growing and sustaining the CI/CD ecosystem. With CDF members focused on this, software development teams are free to focus on delivering quick, stable code changes as easily as possible."

Salesforce and other CDF members have hosting Continuous Delivery Summits this year, including events co-located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America respectively. Details for the Continuous Delivery Summit in San Diego will be coming soon.

Salesforce is also a member of the Linux Foundation, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Hyperledger, the Internet Security Research Group/Let's Encrypt, and the OpenAPI initiative.

About the Continuous Delivery Foundation

Continuous delivery (CD) is a software engineering approach in which teams produce software in short cycles, ensuring that the software can be reliably released at any time. The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) serves as the vendor-neutral home of many of the fastest-growing projects for continuous delivery, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker, as well as fosters collaboration between the industry's top developers, end users and vendors to further continuous delivery best practices. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation.

