Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform

Tune into the keynote live via Salesforce Live (https://www.salesforce.com/live) at 10 a.m. PT to hear from Vice Chairman, President and COO Keith Block; President and Chief Product Officer Bret Taylor; EVP Developer Relations & GM Trailhead Sarah Franklin; and special guests. A fireside chat with Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff and CTO and Co-founder Parker Harris will also be webcast live at 4 p.m. PT.

"Companies of every size and industry need to transform how they operate in the digital era—and that transformation starts and ends with the customer," said Bret Taylor, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce. "The Salesforce Platform empowers our entire Trailblazer community, regardless of skill levels, to harness the latest advancements in technology and deliver the connected customer experiences that will take their companies and careers to new heights."

Introducing Salesforce Integration Cloud: Connect Every Experience

Connecting systems and disparate data sources to build customer experiences remains one of the biggest developer challenges. The new Salesforce Integration Cloud includes a set of services and tools that make it easy for customers to surface their data — regardless of where it resides — and deliver intelligent, connected customer experiences across all channels and touchpoints. Integration Cloud will have three layers:

Integration Platform: Salesforce has signed a definitive agreement to acquire MuleSoft, one of the leading platforms for building application networks that connect enterprise apps, data and devices, across any cloud and on-premises. MuleSoft will continue to build toward its vision of the application network with its Anypoint Platform, which is already being used by the world's most innovative brands, and will also power the new Integration Cloud. All references to MuleSoft and its products are subject to the closing of the transaction.

Integration Builder: Admins can build a single view of the customer across all of their Salesforce deployments as well as their entire network of business systems — all with clicks, not code. In addition, admins can manage all of these connections through a unified admin console.

Admins can build a single view of the customer across all of their Salesforce deployments as well as their entire network of business systems — all with clicks, not code. In addition, admins can manage all of these connections through a unified admin console. Integration Experiences: By automatically bringing together Salesforce customer data in entirely new ways, admins can create truly seamless and personalized end-to-end customer experiences across sales, service, marketing, commerce and more. For example, an admin can easily use the Lightning App Builder to bring in commerce order history data into the Lightning service console, enabling service reps to transform service interactions into cross-sell and upsell opportunities — without ever leaving their console.

Introducing Lightning Flow: The Power of CRM Process Automation for Every Customer Experience

With Salesforce Lightning, Trailblazers can work even better, and faster, together to build apps and components via clicks or code. With a complete spectrum of tools and services — from the no-code App Builder to fully programmatic environments like Heroku — developers of all skill levels are free to choose the right tool for their team across the entire development lifecycle on Salesforce.

Lightning Flow is the latest platform service that gives any Trailblazer the tools to bring the power of process automation to CRM. Today, many businesses continue to manage customer processes with legacy tools disconnected from customer data, resulting in costly delays and lost opportunities. With Lightning Flow Components, developers and business users are now building processes with guided, visual tools integrated with customer data and embedded into any touchpoint, resulting in reduced wait times for customers and improved productivity.

For example, a pharmaceutical company could increase prescription fulfillments by using Lightning Flow to build automated processes that improve data entry and accuracy for patients filling out insurance forms.

Make Every App Smarter with the Einstein Analytics and Quip Live Apps

With advances in AI and app integration, business users can now embed intelligence directly into their apps and gain instant access to additional capabilities that keep their business moving forward in just a few clicks.

Einstein Analytics Developer Experience: Now, developers can use Lightning components to embed Einstein Analytics and live updates within custom apps to make smarter decisions, all with clicks, not code.

Now, developers can use Lightning components to embed Einstein Analytics and live updates within custom apps to make smarter decisions, all with clicks, not code. Third-party Quip Live Apps: These interactive, customizable apps can be used right inside Quip, and are now available directly in the Salesforce AppExchange from partners including Altify, draw.io and Vidyard. Now customers can quickly and easily navigate deals, design infographics, embed videos and more - all within a single Quip document.

Trailhead Accelerates the Next Generation of Developer Learning and Career Growth

Trailhead is Salesforce's gamified online learning platform that takes users on free, guided learning paths to gain skills needed to thrive in the workforce of the future. Since launching in 2014, Trailblazers have earned more than 6.5 million badges, which directly relate to in-demand job skills.

"Trailhead is the front door to a new career that'll change your life," said Zac Otero, Salesforce Lead, BKD CPAs & Advisors. "I'm living proof that you can go from the factory floor to dealing with the most advanced technologies in the world. Through Salesforce and Trailhead, there's a place for anyone in the new economy—you just have to reach for it."

Today, Salesforce is expanding Trailhead to include:

Google Trailhead Content: New content from Google Analytics and Google Cloud. The Google Analytics trail helps Trailblazers understand how to gain key insights into their website, with out-of-the-box Google Analytics Reports & Dashboards. The Google Cloud trail teaches users how to run powerful data queries with BigQuery, a low-cost, fully managed enterprise data warehouse for analytics at scale.

Trail Guides: Personalized learning journeys empower anyone to learn the skills of the future. Trail Guides map the right journey for any role or any experience level with recommended content, emails and notifications along the way—giving everyone a direct path to land their dream job.

Adventure Awaits at TrailheaDX: Two Days of Learning, Connecting, Having Fun and Giving Back

TrailheaDX, Salesforce's third annual developer conference, takes place March 28-29 in San Francisco, with more than 265 global gatherings scheduled across 43 countries. The sold-out event is a celebration of diversity, inclusion and equality, empowering a new generation of developers to create connected experience, build apps fast, make apps smart and skill up. The event features:

Luminary speakers including Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff ; Vice Chairman, President and COO Keith Block ; CTO and Co-founder Parker Harris and President and Chief Product Officer Bret Taylor .

; Vice Chairman, President and COO ; CTO and Co-founder and President and Chief Product Officer . More than 200 breakout sessions, learning trails for both developers and admins, expert-led instruction, and the opportunity to get hands-on with the latest Salesforce product innovations.

The Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards recognizing individuals across industries for committing their careers and lives to creating a more equal world for all.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for each feature of Integration Cloud will be announced as it is made generally available.

Lightning Flow is generally available and included with any Platform, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud or Community Cloud license.

Einstein Analytics Developer Experience is generally available and included with any Einstein Analytics Platform license.

Third-party Quip Live Apps from Altify, draw.io, Vidyard and more are generally available today. For more information, please visit the Salesforce AppExchange here or contact the respective partner.

Trail Guides are generally available to anyone for free by visiting http://trailhead.salesforce.com.

New content from Google is generally available to anyone for free by visiting http://trailhead.salesforce.com.

Additional Information

Register for the TrailheaDX Live broadcast at: https://developer.salesforce.com/trailheadx

Watch the TrailheaDX fireside chat with Marc Benioff and Parker Harris live on Wednesday, March 28 at approximately 4 p.m. PT : https://www.salesforce.com/video/2371493

and live on at approximately : https://www.salesforce.com/video/2371493 Find the TrailheaDX viewing party nearest you at: https://developer.salesforce.com/trailheadx/community

To learn how Trailhead can help you grow your career visit: https://trailhead.salesforce.com/en/modules

For more on the latest trends in low-code, no code and education, see here: https://www.salesforce.com/blog/2018/03/trends-in-low-code-no-code-and-education.html

To learn more about how Lightning Flow can transform your business through process automation, see this blog post: https://www.salesforce.com/blog/2018/03/introducing-lightning-flow.html

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this press releases are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase our services should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

