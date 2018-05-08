Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year

Salesforce grew its overall market share position and increased its revenue more than any other Customer Relationship Management (CRM) vendor. In fact, Salesforce increased its market share in 2017 by more percentage points than the rest of the top twenty CRM vendors combined. Additionally, Salesforce has been named the market share leader in sales applications, customer service applications and marketing applications.

"Companies of every size and industry are transforming how they operate in the digital age—and that transformation revolves around the customer," said Keith Block, vice chairman, president and COO, Salesforce. "As the IDC report shows, companies are increasingly turning to Salesforce to accelerate their digital transformations to deliver intelligent, connected customer experiences across every touchpoint."

Source: IDC, Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, April 2018. CRM Applications market includes the following IDC-defined functional markets: Sales, Customer Service, Contact Center and Marketing Applications.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

