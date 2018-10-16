Salesforce Named a Leader in B2B Marketing Automation Platforms by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce was named a leader by Forrester Research in its report, The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Automation Platforms, Q4 2018.

Salesforce Pardot unites marketing and sales teams to deliver personalized customer relationships at scale. Powered by Einstein artificial intelligence (AI) and Lightning , Salesforce Pardot delivers innovative lead intelligence capabilities, including AI-powered lead scoring, lead nurturing and lead routing—enabling businesses to find and nurture leads, close more deals and maximize marketing return on investment.

"B2B marketers know that their customers expect a tailored experience through every step of their journey," said Michael Kostow, SVP & GM, Salesforce Pardot. "Enabling sales and marketing teams to work together to deliver personalized and meaningful engagement experiences, Pardot delivers a single platform that increases pipeline and revenue."

Salesforce Pardot is a leading B2B marketing automation solution, delivering cutting-edge lead management, faster sales cycles and a smarter, more personalized customer experience. Through intelligent features including recently announced Einstein Campaign Insights and Einstein Behavior Scoring , Pardot empowers marketers to establish more leads and arm sales teams with personalized content at the right time. Pardot customers like VMWare have experienced a 20 percent increase in productivity, a 20 percent increase in additional revenue and an overall 641 percent increase in return on investment[1].

Additional Information

The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Automation Platforms, Q4 2018 is available here

To learn more about Salesforce Pardot, please visit: https://www.pardot.com/

Read the Salesforce Pardot blog post here

Connect with Salesforce

Follow @salesforce and @Pardot on Twitter

and on Twitter Like Pardot on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pardot/

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

[1] 2018 Nucleus Research, Salesforce ROI Case Study: VMWare

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

