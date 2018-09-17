Salesforce Named a Leader in B2C Commerce Suites by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE :CRM ], the global leader in CRM, today announced Salesforce was named a leader by Forrester Research in its report, The Forrester Wave™: B2C Commerce Suites, Q3 2018.

Salesforce B2C Commerce, a product of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, received the highest possible scores in the category of market presence, as well as the criteria of personalization and artificial intelligence and machine learning. In the report, Forrester describes Salesforce B2C Commerce as a "retail digital commerce behemoth."

Today, the costly legacy systems that many brands and retailers use to power their commerce do not support the entire customer journey and lack the flexibility required to connect the variety of channels consumers use for shopping. Forrester states, "Vendors that can provide a better shopping experience with efficient business user interfaces and operational excellence position themselves to successfully help their clients grow revenue, deepen customer loyalty, and expand into new markets."

Salesforce B2C Commerce is consistently adding new commerce functionality - 8 to 10 releases per year - to help customers grow revenue and connect with their customers. Artificial intelligence powered by Einstein is built in to personalize the shopping experience, automate merchant tasks, drive growth and improve productivity. Marks and Spencer is an example of a retailer leveraging Einstein to drive significant lift in GMV. With AI-powered product recommendations, Marks and Spencer drove an 11 percent higher interaction rate than its previous recommendation engine. And, using the Salesforce B2C Commerce platform means retailers like Puma can streamline mobile shopping and increase conversion all while getting to market faster. Since re-launching its sites in July 2017, Puma's mobile sites now render and fully load 35 percent and 69 percent faster, respectively, resulting in sub-two second image-load times on the product detail page. Conversion has improved from sub 1 percent to 1-1.5 percent.

"As the world's #1 CRM, Salesforce B2C Commerce continues to transform the commerce industry. We help our customers deliver a connected and personalized brand experience with embedded AI," said Mike Micucci, CEO, Commerce Cloud, Salesforce. "Salesforce B2C Commerce supports our customers every step of the way with our post sales service model. From technology adoption and revenue accelerator programs, our resources are available to each and every customer no matter their size or spend level."

Salesforce B2C Commerce powers commerce across the entire customer journey, including web, social, mobile, in-store and more. As the leading enterprise cloud commerce solution, it allows the world's top retail brands to continuously innovate in the complex, consumer-driven world. Commerce Cloud runs more than 3,000 sites in 53 countries, with more than $21 billion in gross merchandise value processed through the platform in 2017.

As part of the world's #1 CRM platform, Commerce Cloud is uniquely positioned to empower companies to deliver a consistent brand experience throughout the customer lifecycle. By leveraging Salesforce's leading sales, service, commerce, marketing, communities, analytics, IoT, AI and platform solutions, brands and retailers can ensure every engagement, no matter the channel or device, is completely unified.

