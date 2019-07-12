Salesforce Named a Leader in Data Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce was named a leader by Forrester Research in its report, The Forrester Wave™: Data Management Platforms, Q2 2019.

Salesforce's Data Management Platform (DMP), Audience Studio , is part of the Salesforce Marketing Cloud , which enables marketers to know, personalize and engage their customers across every touchpoint. Audience Studio provides marketers with a platform to capture customer data, segment audiences with Einstein AI for engagement across all channels and gain a better understanding of customer preferences.

"The combination of customer expectations for personalization and transparency when it comes to their data is the reality for today's marketers," said Bob Stutz, CEO of Salesforce Marketing Cloud. "Marketing Cloud Audience Studio provides built-in consumer consent controls, advanced audience segmentation with the power of Einstein and extends activation beyond programmatic advertising to all digital marketing channels."

Salesforce Marketing Cloud is the leading digital marketing platform . With Salesforce Marketing Cloud, marketers can know their customers, personalize marketing with Einstein , engage with them across email, mobile, social digital advertising and more, and analyze the impact to improve campaign performance.

