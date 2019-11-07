Salesforce Named a Leader in Enterprise Marketing Software Suites by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced Forrester Research has positioned Salesforce as a leader in its report, The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Marketing Software Suites, Q3 2019. Salesforce Marketing Cloud received the highest possible scores in the criteria of artificial intelligence, customer experience capabilities, consumer privacy, product vision, partner ecosystem and services and support.

Salesforce Marketing Cloud provides intelligent marketing for today's connected customer. With Marketing Cloud, marketers are empowered to know their customers, personalize marketing with Einstein , engage with them across email, mobile, social, digital advertising and more, and analyze the impact to improve campaign performance.

"Companies all over the world are challenged with understanding customer wants and needs, how to engage with them across channels and how to analyze campaign results to drive improvements," said Adam Blitzer, CEO of Marketing Cloud at Salesforce. "Only Salesforce provides companies with a complete marketing platform across B2B and B2C including email marketing, social, digital advertising and analytics, as well as commerce, service and other critical touch points in the customer journey."

