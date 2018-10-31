Salesforce Named a Leader in Partner Relationship Management by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced Salesforce was named a leader by Forrester Research in its report, The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018.

Sales Cloud PRM received the highest possible scores in the category of market presence, as well as the highest scores in strategy and current offering. In the report, Forrester described Salesforce as the largest and fastest-growing PRM vendor in the industry.

Forrester states, "Salesforce is the largest and fastest-growing PRM vendor in the industry. It benefits from CRM leadership and has an extensive global ecosystem of partners and support resources … It integrates advanced Einstein AI and a digital experience platform that allows mass customization by type of user, sub-industry, geography, or offering."

Launched in May 2017, Sales Cloud PRM is a turnkey channel management solution that brings together Sales Cloud and Community Cloud, extending the world's #1 CRM platform into a personalized experience for channel partners. With Sales Cloud PRM, businesses strategically engage partners to market, sell and service customers together.

"Partners are essential to growing your business and Sales Cloud PRM, part of the world's #1 CRM, transforms the partnership relationship," said Adi Kuruganti, SVP & GM, Salesforce Community Cloud. "With Salesforce, companies can blend PRM with CRM to personalize every partner interaction to help turn partners into a business's strategic advantage."

Additional Information

The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018 is available here: https://sforce.co/2RBhAth

Learn more about Sales Cloud PRM here: http://salesforce.com/prm

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com , or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

